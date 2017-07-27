Tech :  Ryan Seacrest reveals the one thing you should never say to a celebrity the first time you meet them

It's easy to be star struck the first time you see or meet a celebrity. And it's hard to know what to say to make introducing yourself go smoothly.

Ryan Seacrest, host of "American Idol" and "LIVE with Kelly and Ryan," has to meet and impress celebrities all the time. He's mastered what to say or not say to nail a first impression. And as someone who gets frequently asked for selfies, Seacrest knows which lines from fans work on him.

We caught up with Seacrest at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Seacrest revealed one thing that always works on celebrities: compliments.

There's also one thing you should never, ever say. Check out the video to find out how to botch a first impression with your idol.