Tech Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin shared the first pictures of 'Deadpool 2's' Cable

  • Published:
Ryan Reynolds has been teasing photos from "Deadpool 2," for a couple of weeks now, sharing photos of himself and Domino, played by Zazie Beetz.

Now Reynolds has given us the first look at "Deadpool 2's" Cable, played by Josh Brolin.

Brolin shared a photo of himself about a month ago on Instagram, in the midst of his Cable transformation:

And on Monday morning, Reynolds gave us the first look at Brolin fully transformed into Cable:

Minutes after Reynolds' tweet, Brolin shared a more detailed photo of himself as Cable, and honestly we're a bit scared:

"Deadpool 2" is expected to hit theaters June 2018.

