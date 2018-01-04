Tech :  Rose McGowan says director Robert Rodriguez used her alleged rape by Harvey Weinstein as a 'tool for mind games' against her, but he denies it

news

Rose McGowan wrote in an upcoming memoir, previewed by Vanity Fair, that director Robert Rodriguez used knowledge of her alleged Harvey Weinstein rape against her in the filming of 2007's "Planet Terror," which Weinstein produced.

Rodriguez denied McGowan's claims in a statement to Business Insider, saying there were "some key factual errors" in McGowan's account.

Rodriguez said in October that he cast McGowan in "Planet Terror" to get back at Weinstein for the alleged rape.

In an upcoming memoir previewed by Vanity Fair, Rose McGowan wrote that Robert Rodriguez, her former romantic partner and "Grindhouse" director, used McGowan's confiding in him about her alleged raped by Harvey Weinstein as a "tool for mind games" against her (as Vanity Fair described it).

McGowan wrote that Rodriguez used his knowledge of the alleged rape against her in a "Grindhouse" scene in which Quentin Tarantino, playing a character in Rodriguez's half of the double-feature,"Planet Terror," attacks McGowan's character.

She wrote that Rodriguez then "sold our film to my monster," meaning the Weinstein-owned Dimension Films.

Rodriguez denied McGowan's claims in a statement to Business Insider on Thursday. He said there were "some key factual errors" in the Vanity Fair story and McGowan's account, including that Weinstein's Dimension Films had already begun funding "Planet Terror" at the time of shooting.

"These inaccuracies may appear to put me at odds with Rose, but I have no quarrel with her," Rodriguez wrote. "It's when publications don't fact check these basic things, you end up with something inaccurate that then has to be disqualified. And I don't want to have to disqualify it because I agree with what Rose is trying to do overall, which is continue to push for change both in our industry and beyond."

In October, Rodriguez said that he cast Rose McGowan in "Planet Terror" to get back at Harvey Weinstein for the alleged rape, which she had told him about. Rodriguez said Weinstein subsequently tried to "bury" the film, which had a tepid box office performance for Dimension Films.

In his statement on Thursday, Rodriguez said that he stood by his October statement. He added that the attack scene McGowan described was always in the script and that McGowan never expressed concerns with performing it.

Read Rodriguez's full statement below:

"It is unfortunate that Vanity Fair reporter Evgenia Peretz did not reach out to me for comment or clarification, even after my widely reported statement in October 2017 regarding Rose McGowan and Harvey Weinstein. It is deeply disappointing that the fact checkers at publishing house HarperOne did not reach out to me either. As a result, there are some key factual errors in the piece.

That said …