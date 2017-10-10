Tech :  Rose McGowan says Ben Affleck knew all about Harvey Weinstein's behavior: 'You lie'

Actress Rose McGowan says Ben Affleck knew all about Harvey Weinstein's behavior, despite his statement.

McGowan has a response: "Ben Affleck f--- off," she tweeted Tuesday.

Last week, The New York Times reported that McGowan had reached a $100,000 settlement with movie executive Harvey Weinstein when she was 23, after an "episode in a hotel room at the Sundance Film Festival." McGowan is part of a torrent of stories and accusations surrounding Weinstein this past week, spanning decades and including both sexual harassment and assault.

On Tuesday, McGowan tweeted that at a press conference she was made to go to "after [the] assault," Affleck had something to say.

"Goddamnit! I told him to stop doing that," McGowan tweeted that Affleck "said to [her] face" at the time.

She added about Affleck, "You lie."

Here was Affleck's full statement on Weinstein:

I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate many women over decades. The additional allegations of assault that I read this morning made me sick. This is completely unacceptable, and I find myself asking what I can do to make sure this doesn’t happen to others. We need to do better at protecting our sisters, friends, co-workers and daughters. We must support those who come forward, condemn this type of behavior when we see it and help ensure there are more women in positions of power.