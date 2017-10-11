Tech :  Rose McGowan is calling for people to sign a petition to dissolve The Weinstein Company's board

Last week, The New York Times reported that actress Rose McGowan had reached a $100,000 settlement with movie executive Harvey Weinstein in 1997, when she was 23, after an "episode in a hotel room at the Sundance Film Festival."

McGowan is part of a stream of stories and accusations surrounding Weinstein this past week, spanning decades and including both sexual harassment and assault.

And now McGowan is calling on people to sign a petition to dissolve the board of The Weinstein Company.

The petition, created by an anonymous person on Tuesday, reads: "If you believe The Weinstein Company should completely dissolve after 30 years of sexual abuse against innocent women please join me in signing this petition to honor the victims and their bravery."

The petition has over 6,400 signatures so far, with a goal of 10,000.

The Weinstein Company board, which fired Weinstein from the company on Sunday after an explosive story in The Times, has reportedly been working with advertising agencies to create a new name for the company. On Tuesday the board issued a statement saying it had no previous knowledge of the sexual harassment and assault claims directed towards Weinstein and called his alleged conduct “antithetical to human decency.”

But McGowan thinks the entire board should be accountable for the actions of is cofounder.

"You don't get to change your company name & be done with it," the actress tweeted.

Along with other tweets where she includes the hashtag, #DissolveTheBoard, McGowan also called for the board to resign in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Sunday.

"Men in Hollywood need to change ASAP," McGowan told the trade. "Hollywood’s power is dying because society has changed and grown, and yet Hollywood male behavior has not. It is so not a good look. In the way cooler than Hollywood world I live and work in, I am actually embarrassed to be associated with it."