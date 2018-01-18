Tech :  Rapper Chamillionaire wants to give financial help to the family of Jorge Garcia, a man who was deported after living in the US for 30 years

news

Rapper Chamillionaire is trying to help out the family of Jorge Garcia, a suburban Detroit man who was deported to Mexico last week after living in the US for 30 years with no criminal record.

On Tuesday, Chamillionaire sent an email to Detroit Free Press reporter Niraj Warikoo, who wrote the story on Garcia's deportation, asking if Warikoo could connect him to the Garcia family.

Chamillionaire said in a statement to Business Insider that while he hasn't been connected to the Garcia family, he was "happy to see their story getting the attention that it deserves."

On Monday, Detroit Free Press reporter Niraj Warikoo wrote a moving story on the deportation of Jorge Garcia, a 39-year-old metro Detroit man and father of two, who was deported to Mexico after living in the US for 30 years with no criminal record.

The story gained traction nationwide this week, with supporters of Garcia seeing his situation as emblematic of the Trump administration's crackdown on immigration. On Tuesday, Warikoo even received an email from rapper-entrepreneur Chamillionaire, best known for his 2005 Billboard No. 1 single, "Ridin' Dirty." In the email, Chamillionaire said he wanted to help Garcia's family with financial support:

Chamillionaire confirmed in a statement to Business Insider that he did indeed send the email to Warikoo, while expressing regret that he hadn't yet been connected to the Garcia family.

"(When I sent the email) I assumed this would be a private conversation, and I was hoping that I would be connected to the family, but unfortunately, neither happened," Chamillionaire said. "It looks like the story of this family's unfortunate situation is gaining some traction, so at the least, I'm happy to see their story getting the attention that it deserves."

Warikoo did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.

Chamillionaire, who moved into the field of technology venture capital in 2015, has a history of helping out those in need. His website currently hosts a YouCaring fundraiser for victims of Hurricane Harvey.