Tech :  RANKED: The 10 worst US senators for the environment

In perhaps a reflection of the passionate environmental debate happening across the country, EPA administrator Scott Pruitt plans to pit "red" teams against "blue" teams to debate climate change.

President Donald Trump has pledged to withdraw the US from the Paris agreement, a move which led mayors, governors, leading academics, and some of the biggest businesses in the US to start a movement to remain by the Paris Agreement pledges even if the country won't.

With so much disagreement about environmental policy in the air, many people are turning to their representatives on the issue.

We dug into the League of Conservation Voters' annual scorecard to rank US senators based on their environmental legacies, according to the nonprofit political action organization's "lifetime score" of lawmakers' voting records. The most recent scorecard is from 2016, so new senators who were elected in November weren't included.

Here are the 15 worst senators for the environment, based on their lifetime score from the scorecard:

1. Sen. David Perdue, Republican from Georgia: 0%

2016 score: 0%.

1. Sen. Joni Ernst, Republican from Iowa: 0%

2016 score: 0%.

1. Sen. Ben Sasse, Republican from Nebraska: 0%

2016 score: 0%.

4. Sen. Mike Rounds, Republican from South Dakota: 2%

2016 score: 6%.

5. Sen. Tom Cotton, Republican from Arkansas: 3%

2016 score: 0%.

5. Sen. Steve Daines, Republican from Montana: 3%

2016 score: 12%.

5. Sen. Tim Scott, Republican from South Carolina: 3%

2016 score: 0%.

5. Sen. Ted Cruz, Republican from Texas: 3%

2016 score: 0%.

5. Sen. Todd Young, Republican from Indiana: 3%

2016 score: 5%.

6. Sen. David Vitter, Republican from Louisiana: 4%

2016 score: 6%.