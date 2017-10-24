Tech :  R. Kelly's ex-girlfriend accuses the singer of physical abuse, sexual coercion, and punishing her with starvation

Kitti Jones, a former girlfriend of R&B singer R. Kelly, has accused Kelly of physical abuse, sexual coercion, and forced starvation in a new Rolling Stone report.

Jones lived with Kelly from 2011 to 2013. She alleges he physically abused her ten times.

Jones was one of the women cited in a Buzzfeed News report from July that alleged R. Kelly was holding six women captive in an abusive "cult."

Kitti Jones, a Dallas radio DJ and former girlfriend of R&B singer R. Kelly, has come forward to accuse the singer of sexual coercion, physical abuse, and forced starvation.

In an interview with Rolling Stone published Monday, Jones details her relationship with Kelly from 2011 to 2013. She alleges Kelly physically abused her ten times during the relationship, forced her to have sex with other women, and at times withheld food from her for days as punishment for disobeying him.

At one point in the relationship, after Jones "challenged" Kelly on the details of a 2002 videotape that allegedly showed Kelly having sex with an underage girl, Jones says Kelly "kicked her multiple times and delivered a series of open-handed slaps to her face," as Rolling Stone's Jason Newman writes.

Jones was one of the women cited in a bombshell Buzzfeed News report from July, which alleged that Kelly had been manipulating the lives of six women in an abusive "cult."

Jones' accusations in the Rolling Stone article, including physical abuse, restricting her cell phone usage, and having to ask the singer permission to leave the premises or use the bathroom, largely match the details of the Buzzfeed report. Jones' allegation that Kelly forcibly starved her is a new accusation.

In response to Jones' accusations, a representative for R. Kelly provided Rolling Stone with the following statement:

"Mr. Kelly is aware of the repeated and now evolving claims of [Ms. Jones]. It is unfortunate that Ms. Jones, after public statements to the contrary, is now attempting to portray a relationship history with Mr. Kelly as anything other than consensual involvement between two adults. As stated previously, Mr. Kelly does not control the decision-making or force the actions of any other human being, including Ms. Jones, by her own admission. Any claim of wrongdoing of any kind or of mistreatment of any woman by him is false, ill-motived and defamatory."

Read the Rolling Stone story here.