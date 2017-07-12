Tech :  Quentin Tarantino is developing a movie based on the gruesome Manson Family murders that shook Hollywood

Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Quentin Tarantino is developing a movie about the Manson Family murders, and he's already got an A-list cast in mind, especially for Charles Manson.

Quentin Tarantino is developing a movie about the Manson murders, and he's already got an A-list cast in mind.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will focus on the murder of Sharon Tate by Charles Manson's followers. Tarantino is putting finishing touches on the script, and it is set to film in the summer of 2018.

In the late 1960s in California, Charles Manson led a quasi-commune and ordered members to commit murder, the most notable being the murder of actress and model Sharon Tate in her home in 1969. Tate was married to director Roman Polanski. Manson and certain members of his "Family" were found guilty in 1971, and he's still alive and in prison today.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the untitled project is in the early stages of development, and Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lawrence have been approached. Deadline reports that Tarantino has also already approached "Suicide Squad" star Margot Robbie to take on the role of Sharon Tate.

