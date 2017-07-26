Tech :  'Pokémon Go' just increased your chances of catching a legendary bird

"Pokémon Go" has quietly made it easier for players to catch some of the legendary Pokémon that it recently introduced to the game.

Last night, developer Niantic modified the base capture rate for legendary birds Articuno and Lugia, as well as the yet-to-be-released Zapdos and Moltres. Players will now have a 3% chance of capturing one of the legendary birds with an ordinary PokéBall, as opposed to the original 2%.

The legendaries, which made their first appearance at the disastrous "Pokémon Go" Fest in Chicago last weekend, can be caught during collaborative raid battles. Niantic threw the giant "Pokémon Go" Fest in the first place to celebrate the introduction of these legendary birds, but considering how the event was a total bust, Niantic is now going out of its way to ensure fans are happy. And many players were not happy with the impossibly low catch rates for Lugia and Articuno, the first legendary birds made available.

Reddit user Jonqora on The Silph Road broke down how this slight increase can be maximized to greatest effect by players.