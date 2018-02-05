Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Photos show what Philadelphia looks like the morning after the Super Bowl

  • Published:

The city of Philadelphia has started a massive cleanup after Eagles fans stormed the streets, broke windows, and took down streetlights.

Beer cans and liquor bottles on the ground in Philadelphia on Monday. play

Beer cans and liquor bottles on the ground in Philadelphia on Monday.

(Reuters/Mark Makela)
After the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history, fans in the city stormed the streets to celebrate.

On Sunday night and early Monday, crowds flipped over a car, set another vehicle on fire, took down and climbed streetlights, smashed windows, scaled the gates of City Hall with a keg, and littered streets with beer cans and other debris. The Philadelphia Inquirer also reports that, between chants of "Everything is free," several fans looted a gas station.

Philadelphia has started to clean up — and photos on social media show some of the morning-after mess.

Trucks are sweeping the streets.



Traffic signs are lying on their sides.

Source: The Philadelphia Inquirer



Candy bars and trash surround the gas station in these photos by Michael Boren, a reporter for The Inquirer.



Next to City Hall, crews shoveled glass from a broken Macy's window.



This video shows a few turned-over planters.



And in this photo, a worker scrubs graffiti off a bus stop.



Rowdy post-Super Bowl celebrations aren't unusual.



Over the years, there have been reports of fans igniting cars, partying in the streets, smashing windows, overturning cars, and, in some cases, causing hundreds of dollars' worth of damage in cities of both the winning team and the losing one.

Fans celebrate in Center City after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl on Sunday. play

Fans celebrate in Center City after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl on Sunday.

(Getty Images)


