Tech :  Photos show what Philadelphia looks like the morning after the Super Bowl

The city of Philadelphia has started a massive cleanup after Eagles fans stormed the streets, broke windows, and took down streetlights.
After the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history, fans in the city stormed the streets to celebrate.
On Sunday night and early Monday, crowds flipped over a car, set another vehicle on fire, took down and climbed streetlights, smashed windows, scaled the gates of City Hall with a keg, and littered streets with beer cans and other debris. The Philadelphia Inquirer also reports that, between chants of "Everything is free," several fans looted a gas station.
Philadelphia has started to clean up — and photos on social media show some of the morning-after mess.
Source: The Philadelphia Inquirer