Tech :  Photos show the East Coast frozen over as temperatures drop in the wake of the 'bomb cyclone'

news

Hold on to your hats, East Coasters. It's not over yet.

Hurricane-force winds whipped snow and freezing rain across the Northeast this week as the biggest storm of the season so far barreled northward along the Atlantic.

New York City was pummeled with more than a foot of fresh powder in some spots, while Boston got slammed with a wall of freezing water larger than residents have seen in decades.

Fountains in Georgia froze solid, while in the nation's capital, the president saw snow in his backyard.

The storm was dubbed a "bomb cyclone," since it experienced "bombogenesis," the term for a rapid drop in a storm's central pressure that creates especially dramatic weather.

Here's what the eastern US looks like on the ground.

Every state along the US's east coast was hit by the storm, from Florida to Maine.

These icy limbs in Plant City, Florida (near Tampa) got a quick chill.

Some growers sprayed water on their crops to help protect them from the extreme cold.

It got so chilly in some spots that iguanas temporarily froze and fell out of the trees. But by Friday afternoon, the temperature in Plant City was headed back up, toward a balmier 53 degrees.

In Savannah, Georgia, fountains froze.

Thermometers there dipped into unseasonably low, icy territory.

Savannah got an unusual inch-plus of snow.

These snowmen were seen in Forsyth Park on Thursday morning as cold weather blanketed the area.

It was a perfect opportunity for kids in the South to play in the rarely seen snow. Here, Jonas Kassof lobs snowballs at his sister on the Georgia coast.

The Washington Post said it's the heaviest snowfall coastal Georgia has seen in nearly three decades.

In South Carolina, this 7-year-old used her boogie board as a sled.

But further north, things were about to get worse.

Ground crews cleared the snow outside the West Wing of the White House.

The "bomb cyclone" began dumping larger amounts of snow along its route throughout the day on Thursday.

Nearby, in the shadow of the Capitol, DC residents took to their sleds. Here, Diego Vazquez gets a push from his mother.

DC public schools were open Friday, but many others in the area weren't.

The white spiral could be seen from space.

Thousands of flights were canceled as airports shut down from Savannah to New York City.

Conditions were rough on the ground in New Jersey.

The recent bitter cold and stormy weather have been blamed for at least 14 US deaths.

In Atlantic City, New Jersey, the blowing snow made travel treacherous.

In the image above, Najee Scott struggles to push his car. The National Weather Service is cautioning that wind chills could dip as low as minus 8 in the Atlantic City region on Saturday.

Some New Yorkers opted to traverse the snowy streets by sled.

Mayor de Blasio warned residents that "we expect tough conditions for days to come, particularly in terms of cold," according to The New York Times.

Firefighters in Boston had to trek through feet of icy water as parts of the city flooded with tidal surge.

About 20 people evacuated their homes, and in some spots emergency personnel had to wade through icy water up to their shoulders to help usher people to safety.

As of Friday morning, residents of Boston were struggling to get back into their cars.

According to The Boston Globe, this is the longest stretch of below-20-degree days that Boston has seen in 100 years.

In Scituate, Massachusetts, the National Guard was called in to help.

More than 500 Guard members were dispatched in the wake of the storm, including 200 in New York alone.

In Rockport, Massachusetts, a meteorologist jumped in to help a police officer free a car that was stuck on a flooding pier.

But the bad weather isn't over yet.

A rush of frigid air behind the snow means New York could see weekend wind chills as low as negative 15 degrees.

In Maine, where people have already dealt with blizzard conditions, the windchill could drop to minus 30 before bouncing back into positive territory on Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.

But things should finally warm up for everyone next week.