Tech :  Photos show Hurricane Nate's destruction in the Gulf Coast and Central America

Hurricane Nate flooded the Gulf Coast as it made landfall in the US over the weekend.

The center of the storm first hit land at the mouth of the Mississippi River, then again near Biloxi, Mississippi.

Before that, the storm killed at least 22 and caused heavy flooding in Central America.

Nate was the ninth hurricane of what has already been an extremely active Atlantic hurricane season. There have been 15 named storms in the Atlantic this season, counting the newly formed storm Ophelia, which is likely to become the tenth hurricane — though that one is no threat to land.

Even though Nate didn't hit with the destructive force of storms like Harvey, Irma, and Maria — all of which made landfall as major hurricanes — it still caused heavy devastation, showing just how destructive the forces of nature can be.

Here are a few images that show Hurricane Nate's impact.

Nate formed as a tropical storm in the western Caribbean, a common location for storms to develop at this time of year.

Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Honduras took the brunt of Nate's initial force.

Heavy rains caused destructive landslides and flash flooding across much of Central America. Nate dropped up to 30 inches of rain in isolated locations.

At least 22 people died as a result of the storm.

After moving on from Central America, Nate skimmed the coast of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula before heading across the Gulf of Mexico, where it picked up enough strength to become a hurricane.

Nate made landfall in the US near the mouth of the Mississippi River, then hit land again near Biloxi, Mississippi before moving through Mississippi and Alabama.

The heaviest flooding in the region came from dangerous storm surge, the rise in water levels due to a hurricane's strong wind. Storm surge on the Gulf Coast reached 6 feet in several regions.

States of emergency were declared in parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida, and a number of people evacuated to shelters.

At least 100,000 lost power in Mississippi and Alabama, but fortunately, damage wasn't as severe as it had been with previous storms this year.

Nate was the first hurricane to make landfall in Mississippi since Katrina.