Tech :  Photos show how a winter ‘bomb cyclone’ pummeled New York City with snow and ice

Early Thursday morning, a powerful winter storm hit New York City, bringing heavy snow and fast winds.

The Nor’easter is expected to threaten the area with close-to-zero temperatures until Sunday, when it will make its way to the Canadian Maritimes, sitting over Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

Meteorologists say that the storm is experiencing "bombogenesis," target="_blank" meaning rapid atmospheric pressure has fallen below 24 millibars in less than 24 hours. In other words, the low air pressure is creating an especially strong storm.

Take a look at how New York City is coping.

A frigid storm has hit cities, including New York City, along the Eastern seaboard.

Temperatures will drop close to zero on on Friday evening in New York City. When you factor in the windchill, New York will feel as cold as -11 on Saturday.

Source: The National Weather Service

Both New York City and Philadelphia were under a winter storm warning from Thursday at 1 a.m. through Friday at 1 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Around 10 inches of snow blanketed the city.

Wind gusts topped 40 mph in the city and almost hit 60 mph on Long Island.

1,500 plows and 693 salt spreaders tried to contain the snow.

Source: The New York Times

On Thursday, the snow and strong winds stopped flights at La Guardia and Kennedy Airports.

Across the US, the flight-tracking site FlightAware reported nearly 5,000 canceled flights. That figure includes more than two-thirds of flights in and out of New York City and Boston airports.

It also closed schools and slowed down commutes.

Snow migrated from the ground level to some underground subway platforms.

A number of public housing developments have lost heat and hot water.

City officials and residents worry that frozen pipes will burst when they completely thaw.

A burst pipe damaged more than 750 books at the Greenlight bookstore in Brooklyn, AM New York reports.

On Wednesday, the water in a fountain in Manhattan's Bryant Park turned into icicles and ice shards.

“This is a serious, serious storm,” NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference on Thursday. “We expect tough conditions for days to come, particularly in terms of cold.”

Bitter temperatures have followed the storm.

The city should return to above-freezing levels during the daytime next week.

Nationwide, the past three weeks have made up one of the longest cold stretches in recent history.