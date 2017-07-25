Home > Business Insider > Tech >

PHOTOS: Deliveroo has moved into a swanky new London office with a 'centre court'

The office comes with an on-site gym, a roof terrace, and food-inspired meeting rooms.

The centre court meeting space.

The centre court meeting space.

(Deliveroo)
Food delivery firm Deliveroo has moved into a new global headquarters in London as it transitions from being a small startup into a more serious corporation.

The 55,000 square foot office on Cannon Street in the City of London — a part of the city jammed with banks and law firms — is currently home to around 600 Deliveroo employees. However, there's space for Deliveroo to accommodate the 300 additional engineers that it plans to hire before the end of the year.

The office — which is partly funded with $475 million (£364 million) from investors — comes complete with an on-site gym, 27 meeting rooms named after the company's favourite foods, and a shared rooftop overlooking the River Thames.

Dan Warne, Deliveroo's UK and Ireland managing director, told Business Insider: "At our new office we're creating one of London's biggest tech hubs, which will continue to support and grow the British technology industry."

The entrance to office, which is based in a property known as 'The River Building'.

(Stiff + Trivillion)


The airy office occupies one single floor and comes with a glass roof.

(Deliveroo)


There are 27 meeting rooms and a number of "quiet zones."

(Deliveroo)


One meeting room is called 'Taco', for example.

(Deliveroo)


Trendy light fixtures can be found next to fruit baskets and there are multiple hot-desking zones throughout.

(Deliveroo)


The toilets are very minimalist.

(Stiff + Trevillion)


Employees can play pool and sit on swing-like chairs when they're not working at their desks.

(Deliveroo)


The office boasts great views over the River Thames.

(Deliveroo)


The views get even better when you go outside onto the roof terrace.

(Stiff + Trevillion)


There are a number of phone booths in the office that employees can use when they want to escape the hustle and bustle of the office.

(Deliveroo)


Nespresso machines can be found in the caffeine bar.

(Deliveroo)


This is the centre court meeting space that will be used for large team meetings. Sadly, no sports will be played on it.

(Deliveroo)


Long tables will encourage Deliveroo staff to collaborate on future projects.

(Deliveroo)


