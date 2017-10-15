Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  People on Twitter can't tell if these shoes are pink or grey — here's the right answer

Someone uploaded a picture of some Vans sneakers to Facebook, and the internet is now in a heated debate over what color they actually are. At first glance, they appear to be teal and grey, but is that for real or are your eyes deceiving you? Take a look and decide for yourself. Following is a transcript of the video.

What color are these shoes? Some people think they are teal and grey. Others think they are pink and white.

The image was first shared on Facebook. It has sparked a debate similar to #TheDress. So, what color are they really?

Photoshop identifies the color as teal. After color correction, the shoes become pink. This matches these "blossom/white" Vans.

The difference depends on your sensitivity to light and how your brain is interpreting that light.

It's also due to the poor lighting in the image.

Answer: The shoes are pink and white!

