Tech :  Overwatch League aims to make eSports mainstream (ATVI)

news

This story was delivered to BI Intelligence "Digital Media Briefing" subscribers hours before appearing on Business Insider. To be the first to know, please click here.

Video game developer Activision Blizzard launched its esports league for Overwatch, a cartoonish first-person shooter game, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Activision aims to ultimately bring esports to the mainstream, on par with its traditional counterparts, like football and basketball.

The Overwatch League will have a total of 12 teams tied to particular cities, and games will be broadcast on Twitch, a game-focused live streaming platform. The league hopes its city-based team structure, which is typical for traditional sports leagues, will encourage fan engagement and drive growth.

Traditional sports leagues are betting on esports to hedge against losses associated with declining linear TV and live sports viewership. Jeff Wilpon, COO of the MLB’s New York Mets, purchased rights to the New York franchise of the Overwatch League, for example. Additionally, Robert Kraft, owner of the NFL’s New England Patriots, owns its Boston team. Sports executives see esports as a potentially profitable venture, as big-spending advertisers are looking to get it on the demographic, according to Wilpon, per The Wall Street Journal.

The audience for esports is younger, large, and growing. The average esports fan is between 21 and 35 years old, according to Newzoo BV. Moreover, BI Intelligence estimates that the global esports audience stood at 296 million in 2017, up 41% from 210 million in 2015. BI Intelligence forecasts total global viewership to reach 426 million by 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%.

The Overwatch League’s performance, in terms of viewership and ability to attract ad dollars, will be closely watched by other video game makers. The Overwatch League could pave the way for other esports leagues to attract investment. Take-Two Interactive Software is building its own esports league for its NBA 2k series, and high Overwatch League viewership would likely bode well for its own ability to lure new investors and ad dollars, for example.

BI Intelligence, Business Insider's premium research service, has compiled an unparalleled report on the eSports ecosystem that illuminates the business of eSports from four angles:

The gaming nucleus of eSports, including an overview of popular esport genres and games; the influence of game publishers, and the spectrum of strategies they adopt toward their respective esport scenes; the role of eSports event producers and the tournaments they operate.

The eSports audience profile, its size, global reach, and demographic, psychographic, and behavioral attributes; the underlying factors driving its growth; why they are an attractive target for brands and broadcasters; and the significant audience and commercial crossover with traditional sports.

eSports media broadcasters, including digital avant-garde like Twitch and YouTube, newer digital entrants like Facebook and traditional media outlets like Turner’s TBS Network, ESPN, and Canal Plus; their strategies and successes in this space; and the virtual reality opportunity.

eSports market economics, with a market sizing, growth forecasts, and regional analyses; an evaluation of the eSports spectacle and its revenue generators, some of which are idiosyncratic to this industry; strategic planning for brand marketers, with case studies; and an exploration of the infinite dynamism and immense potential of the eSports economy.

Interested in getting the full report? Here are two ways to access it: