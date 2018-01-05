Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech Ousted Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is reportedly planning to sell $1.4 billion of shares in Uber

Travis Kalanick is reportedly planning to sell off a 29% stake in the company to SoftBank.

  • Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is reportedly planning to sell off $1.4 billion worth of shares in Uber to SoftBank.
  • SoftBank recently negotiated a deal to buy up Uber shares from investors and employees at a 30% discount, in a deal valuing the startup at $48 billion.
  • Kalanick had long boasted that he had never sold any Uber equity, ever.


Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is planning to sell 29% of his shares in the car-ride company in a deal valued at about $1.4 billion, reports Bloomberg.

Kalanick had long boasted that he had never sold any of his equity in Uber. Now, he'll be selling to SoftBank, which recently closed a deal to buy about 15% of a stake in Uber at a 30% discount, in a deal valuing the startup at $48 billion.

Much of SoftBank's stake came from buying shares from earlier Uber investors and employees — including, it seems, Kalanick himself.

Kalanick stepped down as Uber CEO in June 2017 following a period of bombshell revelations about corporate culture and the company's questionable moves to undercut competitors. He was succeeded in August by former Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

Uber declined to comment for this story.

