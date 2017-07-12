Tech :  One of Apple's most senior European comms people has left to join Snap (AAPL, SNAP)

One of Apple's most senior communications executives in Europe is leaving to join Snap, the parent company of the messaging app Snapchat.

Tanya Ridd, who headed up Apple's corporate PR in Europe for areas including tax, environment and supplier responsibility, will become Snap's director of comms for EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa).

Ridd will be based at Snap's growing office in London from September and lead communications strategy for Snap in EMEA.

"We are thrilled to have Tanya join the Snap family," a Snap spokesperson told Business Insider.

Ridd joined Apple in May 2005 and worked as the company's head of UK PR before being promoted to Apple's head of PR for the north and south regions of Europe. Prior to Apple, Ridd worked for PR agency Bite Communications for six years.

Ridd joins Snap less than three months after Ruth Barnett, Snap's UK director of communications, left to join Google DeepMind.

Snap's PR team in London also includes ex-BBC communications director Colin Watkins.

Apple declined to comment.