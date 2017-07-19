Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  On the day of the 'Game of Thrones' season 7 premiere, HBO's mobile apps got record downloads

  Published:

July 16 was the largest day ever for the HBO mobile app installs in the United States, a with about 222,000 downloads from the App Store and Google Play.

null play

null

(Helen Sloan/HBO)
But in a world that's increasingly mobile and app-focused, HBO should be pleased to note that new installs of the HBO Go and HBO Now mobile apps also hit a record high the day "Dragonstone" premiered.

According to Sensor Tower data, July 16 was the largest day ever for the HBO mobile app installs in the United States, with about 222,000 downloads from the App Store and Google Play. That is an increase of 14% from the previous record, which was 195,000 downloads. That day? The premiere of "Game of Thrones" season six, "The Red Woman."

You can see how the downloads increased compared to other season premiere dates below:

null play

null

(Sensor Tower Store Intelligence)

And here's how the season 7 premiere stacks up against the previous seasons:

null play

null

(Bi graphics)

