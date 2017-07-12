Tech :  Now it's looking like the iPhone 8 won't come with wireless charging at launch (AAPL)

It's looking like Apple is struggling to get another major feature for the new iPhone ready in time.

A new report from Fast Company claims that the iPhone 8 won't come with wireless charging at launch.

Multiple reports have previously suggested Apple will let new iPhone owners charge their devices wirelessly through a separate charging station accessory.

The issue isn't the charging station, which is reportedly supplied by US chipmaker Broadcom.

According to Fast Company, Apple's iPhone team just can't make the software work properly — and they're panicking.

Fast Company's source suggests that Apple could ship the new iPhone with the charge station at launch, then enable wireless charging later through a software update. It wouldn't be the first time this has happened — the Portrait Mode feature on the iPhone 7 Plus arrived in a software update a month after the phone launched.

But Business Insider understands it's more likely that Apple won't ship the charging station until it solves the software issue. So rather than sell a redundant, inoperable charging station alongside the iPhone 8 at launch, Apple will delay the feature until it's ready. This tallies with previous comments from reliable Apple blogger John Gruber who suggested a wireless charging accessory would be sold separately, rather than with the new iPhone.

Wireless charging isn't the only major headache for Apple.

The company is also reportedly struggling to get its front-facing 3D sensor working properly, according to Fast Company. It isn't clear what this sensor is for, but it's possible it'll be used for facial recognition to unlock the phone.

And an analyst note from Keybanc on Tuesday suggested Apple was racing to put its Touch ID function under the screen of the new iPhone. It's been rumoured for a while that Apple would ditch a home button altogether, and instead put its fingerprint sensor underneath a next-generation screen. Keybanc said Apple was struggling with a workaround, and that the new phone could ship without the technology.