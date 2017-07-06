Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Nokia is partnering with Zeiss to feature high end cameras in its future smartphones

Tech Nokia is partnering with Zeiss to feature high end cameras in its future smartphones

  • Published:

Zeiss' expertise will feature "in all Nokia smartphones in the future," except for the forthcoming N3, N5 and N6 models.

Nokia HMD play

Nokia HMD

(Eddie Keogh/Reuters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

HMD Global, the Finnish startup which has licensed and revived the Nokia brand over the past year, struck a deal with German optical manufacturer Zeiss to work together on smartphone cameras, the BBC reports.

Nokia had partnered with Zeiss in the past, before selling its smartphone division to Microsoft in 2013. The two companies produced some of the highest rated mobile cameras at the time, such as the Nokia 808 PureView's in 2012, and are now looking to replicate that success.

The BBC reports that Zeiss will help the Finnish company to develop the camera "in all Nokia smartphones in the future," although the German house did not have a hand in building the optics for Nokia's N3, N5 and N6, which go on sale next week.

According to Florian Zeiche, HMD's executive, strategic partnerships like this represent "the company's whole business model." The deal with Zeiss, Zeiche told the BBC, came about because "the two companies had shared values of quality and craftsmanship."

Top 3

1 Etisalat Nigeria CBN’s deputy governor named as chairman of telecom companybullet
2 Tech Bill Gates made these 15 predictions in 1999 — and it's scary how...bullet
3 Etisalat Nigeria Orange, Vodafone in a race to buy troubled telecom...bullet

Tech

Incoming Just Eat CEO Peter Plumb.
Tech Just Eat is hiring ex-Moneysupermarket.com boss Peter Plumb as its new CEO
Uber driver
Tech Uber is stopping its main service in Finland as its global war with regulators continues
null
Tech A doctor has a simple name for the type of food she says is driving the obesity epidemic
DeepMind's Dave Silver and Demis Hassabis.
Tech Google DeepMind is expanding to Canada to tap into the country's AI talent (GOOG)