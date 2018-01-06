Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Nintendo's Switch is proving to be a home run for the company — in more ways than one

Nintendo clearly has a hit on its hands with its new Switch console. As we can see in this chart from Statista, initial sales of the video game machine, which the Japanese company launched in March, are not only outpacing its last console, the woeful Wii-U, but also the fabled Wii, its last big hit. In fact, the Switch is the fastest selling console of all time in the US, at least in its first 10 months on the market, according to Nintendo.

But the news only gets better for the maker of Mario Bros. Part of the reason for the Switch's success has been its strong early lineup of games, including new installments of its "Super Mario," "Zelda," and "Mario Kart" franchises. Those games, all of which are published by Nintendo, have proven to be so popular that each one is owned by at least half of US Switch owners.

