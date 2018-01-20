Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Nintendo's Switch boosted not only the company, but the entire video game industry

Tech Nintendo's Switch boosted not only the company, but the entire video game industry

  • Published: , Refreshed:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Nintendo Switch had a great run in 2017. The Japanese video game giant sold nearly 3 million Switches the month it launched, wiping out all of the company's stock. Nintendo has been doubling down on manufacturing ever since but is still struggling to keep up with demand. To date, the Switch is the fastest selling console ever in the US.

Not only has the Switch's popularity boosted Nintendo's sales, it's had a marked effect on the entire US video game business. As indicated by this chart from Statista, which is based on data from market research firm NPD Group, the Switch played a big role in boosting total US game console sales last year and helping push overall industry sales to a record high.

Chart of the Day COTD for January 18, 2018 about Nintendo's comeback play

Chart of the Day COTD for January 18, 2018 about Nintendo's comeback

(Statista)

Top 3

1 Tech Twitter found more than 50,000 Russia-linked accounts that actively...bullet
2 Tech Apple just put the finishing touches on its new $5 billion...bullet
3 Tech Twitter is emailing 677,775 people in the US who interacted...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Tech Mustafa Suleyman: The liberal activist who cofounded Google's £400 million artificial intelligence lab (GOOG)
blindspotting
Tech Here's why everyone at Sundance is talking about the emotionally charged movie 'Blindspotting'
null
Tech Tom Petty died from an accidental drug overdose involving painkiller Fentanyl
Sundar Pichai
Tech Google CEO: We didn't fire the diversity memo writer for political reasons