Tech :  Nintendo just unveiled Labo, a $69 cardboard controller for the Switch you have to build yourself

Nintendo unveiled a new product on Wednesday evening, named "Labo."

The bizarre-looking new idea uses cardboard to craft new ways of controlling games on Nintendo's popular Switch console.

The device starts at $69.99, and is scheduled to launch on April 20.

There are two different versions of Labo, as seen here:

The idea with Labo is you can buy one of several sets, which come with instructions for how to construct your controller.

Nintendo's pitching the idea as a combination of "the magic of Nintendo Switch with the fun of DIY creations," and is using "Make / Play / Discover" as the slogan for Labo.

Here's how it works: After you get home with Labo, you'll pull out instructions, and a bunch of cardboard, and construct whichever kit you've purchased.

Once constructed, you can insert your Nintendo Switch into the corresponding locations and play one of several games shown.

That's right: More than just cardboard construction sets, Labo comes with software to play along with your new creation.

Some of the examples given are a fishing game (where you build your own fishing pole), a piano (where you build your own mini piano), and a racing game (where you build your own handlebars).

The games look simple and intuitive, like "Wii Sports."

One game even uses an almost virtual reality-like setup to enact massive robot battles:

Nintendo Labo will be available on April 20 starting at $69.99. You can read more about it from Nintendo on Labo's official website.

A video debuted alongside the announcement, which you can see here: