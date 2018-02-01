Tech :  Nintendo has officially announced a 'Super Mario' movie (NTDOY)

Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Legendary game designer and 'Super Mario' creator Shigeru Miyamoto is involved in the project, too.

Nintendo's most prominent game designer, "Super Mario" creator Shigeru Miyamoto. play

Nintendo's most prominent game designer, "Super Mario" creator Shigeru Miyamoto.

(Felix Ausin Ordonez/Reuters)
  • Nintendo is producing a "Super Mario" movie.
  • The animated title will be supervised by Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto, as well as Illumination Entertainment.
  • There are no details with regard to its release date, but rumour has it the film might hit theaters in 2020.


Nintendo has officially announced that a "Super Mario" movie is happening, BBC News first reported.

Legendary game designer and Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto is involved in the project, and so is Illumination Entertainment, the studio behind big names such as "Despicable Me" and "Minions."

Back in 2016, CEO Tatsumi Kimishima expressed his desire for major Nintendo characters like Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach to hit the big screen, and that's now becoming a reality.

The news comes amid a general period of momentum for the company, which reported a strongly successful third quarter on Tuesday.

Nintendo hit its target of 14 million Switch consoles sold about three months in advance, and Mario-related titles like "Super Mario Odyssey," with its 9.1 million copies, and "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe," with 7.3 million, were among the biggest drivers of the console's success, signaling a general interest in both Mario and Nintendo as a whole.

The are no official details about the movie's release date, but — according to the BBC — "speculation, based on Nintendo's current schedule, is that the earliest the film will hit cinemas in 2020."

