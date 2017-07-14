Tech :  Nigeria’s telecom regulator move to conducts health audit of operators, as Etisalat Nigeria becomes 9Mobile

Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has moved to conduct a financial health audit of all telecom operators in Nigeria. An exercise which is aimed at preventing a repeat of the Etisalat Nigeria’s episode.

The NCC’s spokesman told Reuters on Thursday, July 13, 2017, that the commission would begin financial health audit of all telecom operators in Nigeria.

"We need to check the books to detect failings on time," he told Reuters by phone.

The country’s telecommunication industry has been noted as a major contributor to the economic growth since 2010.

Nigeria rebased its GDP in 2014, and figure shows the Information and Communication Technology sector contributes about 6% of growth experienced in the economy.

Meanwhile, Etisalat Nigeria has changed its brand name to 9Mobile at a management meeting held on Thursday, July 13, 2017, and the management sent a notification to all its staff, informing them of the new name.

Mr Boye Olusanyo, the CEO of Etisalat Nigeria had earlier in the week told Reuters that the company is negotiating with Etisalat International towards retaining the name.

The Abu Dhabi-headquartered telecom terminated its management and technical contracts with the company.

A former staff of Etisalat International who craved anonymity said it would be hard for EMTS to succeed in keeping the name since Etisalat is no longer a shareholder in the business. Hence, I am not surprised with the news of name change by the company.

Though it has not been made official, the new management intended no funfare about the name change.