Tech :  Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon will battle for the same Emmy — here are all the other costars directly competing

  • Published:

These are all the actors competing with their costars for an Emmy this year.

Riz Ahmed and John Turturro are competing for their roles on "The Night Of." play

Riz Ahmed and John Turturro are competing for their roles on "The Night Of."

(Craig Blankenhorn/HBO)
There were a lot of great performances on television in 2017. And that's great, but it also creates a little problem: A lot of actors are nominated in the same categories as their costars, who are, when you really think about it, coworkers.

This makes the competition even more intense, since it becomes a question of who was better on the same show.

With amazing performances from the cast of "Big Little Lies," "The Night Of," "The Handmaid's Tale," "Saturday Night Live," "Feud: Bette and Joan," and more, these are all the actors competing with their costars for an Emmy this year.

Lead Actor in a Drama Series



Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us" play

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

(NBC)


Milo Ventimiglia, "This Is Us"

Milo Ventimiglia, "This Is Us" play

Milo Ventimiglia, "This Is Us"

(NBC)


Lead Actress in a Comedy Series



Jane Fonda, "Gracie and Frankie"

Jane Fonda, "Gracie and Frankie" play

Jane Fonda, "Gracie and Frankie"

(Netflix)


Lily Tomlin, "Gracie and Frankie"

Lily Tomlin, "Gracie and Frankie" play

Lily Tomlin, "Gracie and Frankie"

(Netflix)


Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie



Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"

Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies" play

Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"

(HBO)


Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies"

Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies" play

Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies"

(HBO)


Jessica Lange, "Feud: Bette and Joan"

Jessica Lange, "Feud: Bette and Joan" play

Jessica Lange, "Feud: Bette and Joan"

(FX)


Susan Sarandon, "Feud: Bette and Joan"

Susan Sarandon, "Feud: Bette and Joan" play

Susan Sarandon, "Feud: Bette and Joan"

(FX)


Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie



Riz Ahmed, "The Night Of"

Riz Ahmed, "The Night Of" play

Riz Ahmed, "The Night Of"

(Barry Wetcher/HBO)


John Turturro, "The Night Of"

John Turturro, "The Night Of" play

John Turturro, "The Night Of"

(HBO)


Supporting Actress in a Drama



Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale" play

Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"

(Hulu)


Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale" play

Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale"

(Hulu)


Supporting Actress in a Comedy



Vanessa Bayer, "Saturday Night Live"

Vanessa Bayer, "Saturday Night Live" play

Vanessa Bayer, "Saturday Night Live"

(SNL)


Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live" play

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"

(NBC)


Leslie Jones, "Saturday Night Live"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES play

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

(Hulu/NBC/"Saturday Night Live")


Kathryn Hahn, "Transparent"

Kathryn Hahn, "Transparent" play

Kathryn Hahn, "Transparent"

(Amazon)


Judith Light, "Transparent"

Judith Light, "Transparent" play

Judith Light, "Transparent"

(Amazon/Transparent)


Supporting Actor in a Comedy



Tony Hale, "Veep"

Tony Hale, "Veep" play

Tony Hale, "Veep"

(HBO)


Matt Walsh, "Veep"

Matt Walsh, "Veep" play

Matt Walsh, "Veep"

(Paul Schiraldi/HBO/"Veep")


Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie



Judy Davis, "Feud: Bette And Joan"

Judy Davis, "Feud: Bette And Joan" play

Judy Davis, "Feud: Bette And Joan"

(Suzanne Tenner/FX)


Jackie Hoffman, "Feud: Bette and Joan"

Jackie Hoffman as Joan Crawford's longtime maid and personal assistant, Anna Marie Brinke aka "Mamacita." play

Jackie Hoffman as Joan Crawford's longtime maid and personal assistant, Anna Marie Brinke aka "Mamacita."

(Kurt Iswarienko/FX)


Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE play

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

(HBO)


Shailene Woodley, "Big Little Lies"

Shailene Woodley, "Big Little Lies" play

Shailene Woodley, "Big Little Lies"

(HBO)


Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie



Bill Camp, "The Night Of"

Bill Camp, "The Night Of" play

Bill Camp, "The Night Of"

(HBO)


Michael Kenneth Williams, "The Night Of"

Michael Kenneth Williams, "The Night Of" play

Michael Kenneth Williams, "The Night Of"

(HBO)


Alfred Molina, "Feud: Bette And Joan"

Alfred Molina, "Feud: Bette And Joan" play

Alfred Molina, "Feud: Bette And Joan"

(FX)


Stanley Tucci, "Feud: Bette and Joan"

Stanley Tucci, "Feud: Bette and Joan" play

Stanley Tucci, "Feud: Bette and Joan"

(FX)


