Tech :  Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon will battle for the same Emmy — here are all the other costars directly competing

There were a lot of great performances on television in 2017. And that's great, but it also creates a little problem: A lot of actors are nominated in the same categories as their costars, who are, when you really think about it, coworkers.

This makes the competition even more intense, since it becomes a question of who was better on the same show.

With amazing performances from the cast of "Big Little Lies," "The Night Of," "The Handmaid's Tale," "Saturday Night Live," "Feud: Bette and Joan," and more, these are all the actors competing with their costars for an Emmy this year.

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Milo Ventimiglia, "This Is Us"

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Fonda, "Gracie and Frankie"

Lily Tomlin, "Gracie and Frankie"

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"

Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies"

Jessica Lange, "Feud: Bette and Joan"

Susan Sarandon, "Feud: Bette and Joan"

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Riz Ahmed, "The Night Of"

John Turturro, "The Night Of"

Supporting Actress in a Drama

Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Vanessa Bayer, "Saturday Night Live"

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"

Leslie Jones, "Saturday Night Live"

Kathryn Hahn, "Transparent"

Judith Light, "Transparent"

Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Tony Hale, "Veep"

Matt Walsh, "Veep"

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Judy Davis, "Feud: Bette And Joan"

Jackie Hoffman, "Feud: Bette and Joan"

Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"

Shailene Woodley, "Big Little Lies"

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Bill Camp, "The Night Of"

Michael Kenneth Williams, "The Night Of"

Alfred Molina, "Feud: Bette And Joan"

Stanley Tucci, "Feud: Bette and Joan"