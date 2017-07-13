Tech :  Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon will battle for the same Emmy — here are all the other costars directly competing

There were a lot of great performances on television in 2017. And that's great, but it also creates a little problem: A lot of actors are nominated in the same categories as their costars, who are, when you really think about it, coworkers.
This makes the competition even more intense, since it becomes a question of who was better on the same show.
With amazing performances from the cast of "Big Little Lies," "The Night Of," "The Handmaid's Tale," "Saturday Night Live," "Feud: Bette and Joan," and more, these are all the actors competing with their costars for an Emmy this year.
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
play
Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us" (NBC)
Milo Ventimiglia, "This Is Us"
play
Milo Ventimiglia, "This Is Us" (NBC)
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Jane Fonda, "Gracie and Frankie"
play
Jane Fonda, "Gracie and Frankie" (Netflix)
Lily Tomlin, "Gracie and Frankie"
play
Lily Tomlin, "Gracie and Frankie" (Netflix)
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"
play
Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies" (HBO)
Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies"
play
Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies" (HBO)
Jessica Lange, "Feud: Bette and Joan"
play
Jessica Lange, "Feud: Bette and Joan" (FX)
Susan Sarandon, "Feud: Bette and Joan"
play
Susan Sarandon, "Feud: Bette and Joan" (FX)
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Riz Ahmed, "The Night Of"
play
Riz Ahmed, "The Night Of" (Barry Wetcher/HBO)
John Turturro, "The Night Of"
play
John Turturro, "The Night Of" (HBO)
Supporting Actress in a Drama
Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"
play
Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)
Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale"
play
Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)
Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Vanessa Bayer, "Saturday Night Live"
play
Vanessa Bayer, "Saturday Night Live" (SNL)
Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"
play
Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live" (NBC)
Leslie Jones, "Saturday Night Live"
play
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES (Hulu/NBC/"Saturday Night Live")
Kathryn Hahn, "Transparent"
play
Kathryn Hahn, "Transparent" (Amazon)
Judith Light, "Transparent"
play
Judith Light, "Transparent" (Amazon/Transparent)
Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Tony Hale, "Veep"
play
Tony Hale, "Veep" (HBO)
Matt Walsh, "Veep"
play
Matt Walsh, "Veep" (Paul Schiraldi/HBO/"Veep")
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Judy Davis, "Feud: Bette And Joan"
play
Judy Davis, "Feud: Bette And Joan" (Suzanne Tenner/FX)
Jackie Hoffman, "Feud: Bette and Joan"
play
Jackie Hoffman as Joan Crawford's longtime maid and personal assistant, Anna Marie Brinke aka "Mamacita." (Kurt Iswarienko/FX)
Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"
play
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE (HBO)
Shailene Woodley, "Big Little Lies"
play
Shailene Woodley, "Big Little Lies" (HBO)
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Bill Camp, "The Night Of"
play
Bill Camp, "The Night Of" (HBO)
Michael Kenneth Williams, "The Night Of"
play
Michael Kenneth Williams, "The Night Of" (HBO)
Alfred Molina, "Feud: Bette And Joan"
play
Alfred Molina, "Feud: Bette And Joan" (FX)
Stanley Tucci, "Feud: Bette and Joan"
play
Stanley Tucci, "Feud: Bette and Joan" (FX)