Tech :  New leaked images seemingly confirm the design of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Note 8 (SSNLF)

A new leaked image courtesy of prolific leaker Evan Blass (also known as @evleaks) shows what will likely be the final design of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Note smartphone.

The device, which will seemingly come to the market under the "Galaxy Note 8" moniker, is the successor to last year's ill-fated Galaxy Note 7.

The Note 7 was recalled from the market twice due to its faulty battery that made the handset dangerous for customers.

It was a huge blow for Samsung as a whole, but after a series of rumours that suggested that the Note line might disappear entirely, the Korean giant decided to keep the brand alive, and even launched a "Fan Edition" of last year's model (essentially a refurbished Note 7 with a safe battery).

As far as design goes, as always, the Note is a blend of the previous year's Note and the latest Galaxy S phone; in this case, the Galaxy Note 7 and Galaxy S8.

The Note 8 retains the somewhat square-ish, boxier shape from its predecessor, but also uses a curved, edge-to-edge, presumably OLED (organic light-emitting diode) "Infinity Display" that covers almost its entire front surface, and apparently ditches the physical home button in favour of software keys as well.

This would line up precisely with what the Galaxy S8 has done, and the same can be said for the sensors up top: A front-facing camera, a proximity sensor, and an infrared iris scanner to add an extra level of security to the fingerprint reader, which has moved to the phone's back.

Speaking of the back, a second picture from Blass also shows that Samsung seemingly opted to give its high-end flagship the long-rumoured dual camera treatment, although it's unclear how the company plans to use the secondary rear shooter.

Also unclear is the presence of a headphone jack — which the Galaxy S8 has — but the Note 8 will still have a circle-shaped port in any case, as the device's signature S Pen stylus is making a comeback, too.

There is no additional information on specs, but past rumours have pointed towards a 6.3-inch, 2:1 aspect ratio, QuadHD (2960x1440) display, a top-of-the-line Snapdragon system-on-a-chip from Qualcomm (either the 835 or 836) or Samsung's own Exynos 8895 (depending on the market), up to 6GB of RAM, and a 3300mAh battery.

The Galaxy Note 8 will be officially announced on August 23 in New York.