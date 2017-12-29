Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Netflix's Will Smith movie 'Bright' drew 11 million streaming viewers in the US during its first 3 days

Netflix's original movie "Bright" landed 11 million U.S. viewers in its first three days, according to Nielsen estimates.

(Netflix)
Netflix's Will Smith-led original movie "Bright" drew 11 million U.S. television viewers in its first three days, according to Nielsen estimates.

Nielsen announced its plans to measure a part of Netflix's audience in October. For context, the first episodes of the latest seasons of "Stranger Things" and "The Crown" averaged 15.8 million and nearly 3 million viewers in the first three days, respectively, according to Nielsen.

Netflix, which does not release its own audience metrics, has disputed the accuracy Nielsen's figures in the past. As Deadline notes, Nielsen's measurements track only streaming video on-demand (SVOD) viewership on select TV households, excluding viewers on other devices.

"Bright," a buddy-cop, fantasy thriller, was directed by David Ayer ("Suicide Squad") and produced on a reported $1oo million budget.

The film has been critically panned since its release on December 22. It sits at a 29% "Rotten" rating on the reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, though it also has an 88% audience score on the site.

