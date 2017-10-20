Tech :  Netflix's 28 original drama films, ranked from worst to best

Netflix's library of original movies has expanded exponentially since it released its first film, "Beasts of No Nation," in 2015 — and its pace of production is only picking up.

The company recently announced that it will be releasing 80 original films in 2018, including high-profile movies from the likes of Will Smith and Martin Scorsese.

Among Netflix's recent original drama releases, films like the new Noah Baumbach dramedy, "The Meyerowitz Stories," and the Stephen King adaptation "1922" (out this Friday) have garnered universal critical acclaim.

To find out which Netflix drama films are worth watching, we turned to the reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes to rank each release by its composite critical reception. We excluded films that didn't have enough reviews to receive a designation of "Rotten" or "Fresh." We also included and footnoted upcoming films that have already screened for critics, like the Oscar-contender "Mudbound."

Here are 28 of Netflix's original drama films, ranked by their Rotten Tomatoes critic score from lowest to highest (if there was a tie, we used the audience score to break it):

28. “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny” — 19%

Critic score: 19%

Audience score: 38%

Netflix description: "Renowned warrior Yu Shu-Lien comes out of retirement to keep the legendary Green Destiny sword away from villainous warlord Hades Dai."

27. “Brain on Fire” — 22%

Critic score: 22%

Audience score: 59%

Netflix description: "Struck by a mysterious, mentally devastating illness, a young reporter searches for answers while battling psychosis, catatonia and memory loss."

26. “Death Note” — 40%

Critic score: 40%

Audience score: 24%

Netflix description: "Light Turner finds a supernatural notebook and uses it to mete out death, attracting the attention of a detective, a demon and a girl in his class."

25. “The Most Hated Woman in America” — 43%

Critic score: 43%

Audience score: 41%

Netflix description: "This drama follows the controversial life of outspoken atheist Madalyn Murray O'Hair, from her landmark court battles to her infamous abduction."

24. “The Discovery” — 44%

Critic score: 44%

Audience score: 45%

Netflix description: "A scientist whose proof of an afterlife caused a rash of suicides forges ahead with his research, while his disapproving son falls for a troubled woman."

23. “Sand Castle” — 47%

Critic score: 47%

Audience score: 40%

Netflix description: "After the invasion of Iraq in 2003, a reluctant soldier's platoon is dispatched on a dangerous mission to repair a hostile village's water system."

22. “Shimmer Lake” — 50%

Critic score: 50%

Audience score: 60%

Netflix description: "Unfolding in reverse time, this darkly comic crime thriller follows a local sheriff hunting three bank robbery suspects, one of whom is his brother."

21. “Small Crimes” — 58%

Critic score: 58%

Audience score: 30%

Netflix description: "After serving a six-year prison sentence, an ex-cop tries to rebuild his life in his hometown, but gets caught up in the fallout from his past."

20. “iBoy” — 60%

Critic score: 60%

Audience score: 40%

Netflix description: "When shards of a cell phone get lodged in a teenager's brain, he discovers he can control electronic devices and uses his newfound power for revenge."

19. “ARQ” — 60%

Critic score: 60%

Audience score: 46%

Netflix description: "Trapped in a lab and stuck in a time loop, a disoriented couple fends off masked raiders while harboring a new energy source that could save humanity."

18. “The Siege of Jadotville” — 60%

Critic score: 60%

Audience score: 71%

Netflix description: "Besieged by overwhelming enemy forces, Irish soldiers on a U.N. peacekeeping mission in Africa valiantly defend their outpost in this true story."

17. “To The Bone” — 67%

Critic score: 67%

Audience score: 64%

Netflix description: "Ellen, a 20-year-old with anorexia nervosa, goes on a harrowing, sometimes funny journey of self-discovery at a group home run by an unusual doctor."

16. “XOXO” — 71%

Critic score: 71%

Audience score: 53%

Netflix description: "The lives of a budding DJ, his loyal pal, a hopeless romantic, a jaded has-been and a troubled couple intersect at an electronic dance music festival."

15. “The Fundamentals of Caring” — 77%

Critic score: 77%

Audience score: 83%

Netflix description: "In this inspirational buddy comedy, a young shut-in and his caregiver take a road trip in search of landmarks, but end up finding hope and friendship."

14. “Spectral” — 80%

Critic score: 80%

Audience score: 50%

Netflix description: "When an otherworldly force wreaks havoc on a war-torn European city, an engineer teams up with an elite Special Ops unit to stop it."

13. “Barry” — 80%

Critic score: 80%

Audience score: 54%

Netflix description: "A young Barack Obama forges his identity while dealing with race, divergent cultures and ordinary life as a New York City college student."

12. “Tallulah” — 84%

Critic score: 84%

Audience score: 69%

Netflix description: "While searching for her ex-boyfriend, a young drifter impulsively kidnaps a baby from a neglectful mother and pretends the child is her own."

11. “Burning Sands” — 86%

Critic score: 86%

Audience score: 64%

Netflix description: "Promising student Zurich opens his eyes to some hard truths when his fraternity's violent hazing escalates into a disastrous hell night."

10. “Okja” — 86%

Critic score: 86%

Audience score: 82%

Netflix description: "A gentle giant and the girl who raised her are caught in the crossfire between animal activism, corporate greed and scientific ethics."

9. “First They Killed My Father” — 88%

Critic score: 88%

Audience score: 83%

Netflix description: "A 5-year-old girl embarks on a harrowing quest for survival amid the sudden rise and terrifying reign of the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia."

8. “Wheelman” — 89%

Critic score: 89%

Audience score: TBD

Netflix description: "The getaway driver in a botched robbery puts his skills and smarts to the test when he receives shocking orders from an unknown caller."

Premieres October 20.

7. “Gerald’s Game” — 89%

Critic score: 89%

Audience score: 78%

Netflix description: "When her husband's sex game goes wrong, Jessie — handcuffed to a bed in a remote lake house — faces warped visions, dark secrets and a dire choice."

6. “Imperial Dreams” — 91%

Critic score: 91%

Audience score: 83%

Netflix description: "A young father returns home from jail eager to care for his son and become a writer, but crime, poverty and a flawed system threaten his plans."

5. “Beasts of No Nation” — 91%

Critic score: 91%

Audience score: 92%

Netflix description: "When civil war tears his family apart, a young West African boy is forced to join a unit of mercenary fighters and transform into a child soldier."

4. “1922” — 92%

Critic score: 92%

Audience score: TBD

Netflix description: "A farmer pens a confession admitting to his wife's murder, but her death is just the beginning of a macabre tale. Based on Stephen King's novella."

Premieres October 20.

3. “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)” — 93%

Critic score: 93%

Audience score: 83%

Netflix description: "Grudges and rivalries abound as three adult siblings converge in New York to contend with their prickly artist father — and his fading legacy."

2. “Deidra & Laney Rob a Train” — 94%

Critic score: 94%

Audience score: 60%

Netflix description: "With their mother in jail and bills piling up, ambitious small-town teens Deidra and Laney plot a series of train robberies to keep themselves afloat."

1. “Mudbound” — 98%

Critic score: 98%

Audience score: TBD

Netflix description: "In racially divided post-World War II Mississippi, two men — one black and one white — forge a friendship based on their shared war experiences."

Premieres November 17.