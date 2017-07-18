Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Netflix now has more subscribers internationally than in the US

Tech Netflix now has more subscribers internationally than in the US

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It was a blockbuster day for Netflix on Monday, as the streaming giant said it added 5.2 million new subscribers in its second quarter, handily beating its own estimates and sending its stock soaring to an all-time high.

And as this chart from Statista shows, the company reached a couple of milestones in the process. First, it surpassed the 100-million subscriber mark. Second, it saw the number of international Netflix subscribers edge past their US counterparts for the first time.

The rise of that international base has been Netflix’s biggest boon for the past couple of years. It’s generally accepted that the company has just about emptied the bottle in its home country, but still has plenty of wiggle room left worldwide. (Its eternal struggles in China notwithstanding.)

The company is still ripping through cash to produce the exclusive shows that differentiate the service — and it will still have to deal with growing competition from Amazon, Hulu, and now Apple — but enough of those shows are hits, cord-cutting should only grow, and Netflix itself expects its current rate of growth to continue.

null play

null

(Mike Nudelman/Business Insider/Statista)

Top 3

1 Tech All the biggest moments from the 'Game of Thrones' season 7 premierebullet
2 Tech Uber Nigeria partners local auto company for better riding experiencebullet
3 Tech Nokia phones are coming back — and the newest model may have...bullet

Tech

r kelly cult
Tech Woman allegedly held captive in R. Kelly 'cult' denies report: 'I'm not being brainwashed'
A tabular iceberg (not A-68) in the Weddell Sea near the Antarctic Peninsula.
Tech Scientists say the Delaware-size iceberg that broke off Antarctica could have happened without global warming
Zuckerberg photographed on a recent trip to Glacier National Park in Montana.
Tech Meet Zuck's shadow: After photographing Bush and Obama, this guy now chronicles the life of Facebook's CEO (FB)
reed hastings netflix
Tech Netflix says its cash burn could reach $2.5 billion for 2017, and that it's an 'indicator of enormous success' (NFLX)