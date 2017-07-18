Tech :  Netflix now has more subscribers internationally than in the US

It was a blockbuster day for Netflix on Monday, as the streaming giant said it added 5.2 million new subscribers in its second quarter, handily beating its own estimates and sending its stock soaring to an all-time high.

And as this chart from Statista shows, the company reached a couple of milestones in the process. First, it surpassed the 100-million subscriber mark. Second, it saw the number of international Netflix subscribers edge past their US counterparts for the first time.

The rise of that international base has been Netflix’s biggest boon for the past couple of years. It’s generally accepted that the company has just about emptied the bottle in its home country, but still has plenty of wiggle room left worldwide. (Its eternal struggles in China notwithstanding.)

The company is still ripping through cash to produce the exclusive shows that differentiate the service — and it will still have to deal with growing competition from Amazon, Hulu, and now Apple — but enough of those shows are hits, cord-cutting should only grow, and Netflix itself expects its current rate of growth to continue.