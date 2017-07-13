Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Netflix dominated the Emmy nominations in the 2 top categories

Fan favorite Netflix titles like "Stranger Things" and "Master of None" show up in the best drama and comedy Emmy categories.

The Crown Netflix play

The Crown Netflix

(Netflix)
Netflix has once again flexed its TV muscles by nabbing three nominations in the best drama series category and two in best comedy series.

In drama, the noms went to "House of Cards," "The Crown," and "Stranger Things." While on the comedy side it was "Master of None" and "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt."

The five total bests the three it received in these categories last year: "House of Cards" (drama series), "Master of None," and "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (comedy series).

It also means that in these two categories, Netflix snagged 36% of the noms.

In the drama category, the Netflix titles will be up against the HBO hit "Westworld" and Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale." On the comedy side the streaming giant will go up against last year's winner in the category, HBO's "Veep" and the critically-acclaimed "Atlanta."

Though Netflix has had incredible success at the Emmys with nominations and wins in previous years, it has yet to take home of prize in either of these categories.

