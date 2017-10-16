Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Netflix blows past subscriber growth targets, and hits an all-time high (NFLX)

Tech Netflix blows past subscriber growth targets, and hits an all-time high (NFLX)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Netflix will report its Q3 earnings after the bell on Monday. Wall Street is expecting Netflix to beat its guidance on most markers.

null play

null

(Netflix)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Netflix crushed its Q3 subscriber growth targets, blowing past them on both the domestic and international fronts by adding 5.3 million total.

The streaming giant beat slightly on revenue as well, though it turned in lower EPS than Wall Street was expecting.

The stock was up around 3% in the immediate aftermath of the news. (It had closed at a record high of $202.68 going into earnings.)

This beat on subscriber targets is an encouraging sign for investors, since Netflix recently started its first price hike since 2015, which some worried might weigh down growth. However, lower-than-expected US subscriber growth guidance for Q4 might signal that the price bump could still have some negative effect.

This is especially important because Netflix may have to continue to raise prices in the future to fund its massive investment in programming — which will be $7 to $8 billion in 2018, according to Netflix's letter to shareholders.

Here were the key numbers from Netflix's Q3 earnings:

  • Q3 EPS (GAAP): $0.29, versus Wall Street estimates of $0.32 (in line with company guidance).
  • Q3 revenue: $2.99 billion, up 30% year-over-year, versus Wall Street estimates of $2.97 billion.
  • Q3 US subscriber growth (net additions): 850,000, versus Wall Street estimates of 774,000, and company guidance of 750,000.
  • Q3 international subscriber growth (net additions): 4.45 million, versus Wall Street estimates of 3.72 million, and company guidance of 3.65 million.
  • Q4 US subscriber growth forecasts (net additions): 1.25 million, versus Wall Street expectations of 1.63 million.
  • Q4 international subscriber growth forecasts (net additions): 5.05 million, versus Wall Street expectations of 4.66 million.

Top 3

1 Tech Trump is quietly dismantling Obama's biggest legacybullet
2 Tech The top 15 fall fashion trends for womenbullet
3 Tech People on Twitter can't tell if these shoes are pink or grey —...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

IBM CEO Ginni Rometty
Tech IBM is using the technology behind bitcoin to help businesses in countries with weak banking systems
An example of tbh's polls.
Tech Facebook has bought tbh, the anonymous app loved by teens (FB)
Headspace uses a series of cartoons to illustrate meditation principles. You'll see this cute little dude pretty often.
Tech I spent 10 days using the popular mindfulness app Headspace — this is what it's like
null
Tech 30 architectural masterpieces everyone should see in their lifetime