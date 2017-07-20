Tech :  NBC's daily news show on Snap targets youths (SNAP, NBCU)

Home > Business Insider > Tech >

NBC will launch a news show on Snap in a bid to appeal to younger audiences on mobile

NBC will launch a news show on Snap in a bid to appeal to younger audiences on mobile, Reuters reports.

The show, dubbed “Stay Tuned," will appear in Snap’s Discover section and focus on 4 to 5 major headlines of the day. Stay Tuned will be broadcasted twice daily during weekdays at 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Eastern time, and once at 1 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday and Sunday.

Snap’s demographic complements NBC’s strategy of targeting younger viewers. NBC’s decision comes as no surprise, given its generally older audience — the median age of NBC Nightly News is 64, according to Nielsen cited by Reuters. On the other hand, 63% of Snap’s Q4 2016 user base were 18 to 34 years old, and 22% of its Q4 2016 daily users were 13 to 17, according to its S-1 document.

NBC will need to cater its show’s content to resonate with Snap’s core users. The decision to air each Stay Tuned broadcast for 3 to 4 minutes may bode well for Snap’s young demographic. The timing of the shows is perfect for younger students in the Eastern US, who will be able to tune in before and after school. On the West Coast, a majority of these users will most likely be at school, but can easily watch short-form content during breaks from class.

NBC’s investment is another example of news networks turning to digital platforms to address aging viewer bases and target younger viewers. CNN announced it would invest $40 million in its in-house online video startup, Great Big Story. Meanwhile, Twitter partnered with Bloomberg and will begin streaming news 24 hours a day later this year.

