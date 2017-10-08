Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Nate is downgraded to a tropical depression after making US landfall twice

Tech Nate is downgraded to a tropical depression after making US landfall twice

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Hurricane Nate killed at least 22 people across Central America. It became a Category 1 storm late Friday night.

Image
  • Tropical Storm Nate
    Tropical Storm Nate   
  • tropical storm nate
    tropical storm nate   
  • tropical storm nate 11p
    tropical storm nate 11p   
  • null   
  • Nate will most likely make landfall as a hurricane somewhere near New Orleans on Sunday.   
  • null   
  • Debris caused by a landslide sits in a pile in the aftermath of Nate, on the outskirts of San Jose, Costa Rica, Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.
    Debris caused by a landslide sits in a pile in the aftermath of Nate, on the outskirts of San Jose, Costa Rica, Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.   
  • People walk by a downtown marina among debris a few hours after the eye of Hurricane Nate came ashore on October 8, 2017 in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Hurricane Nate made its second landfall along the north Mississippi Gulf Coast as a category 1 hurricane Sunday before weakening to a tropical storm.
    People walk by a downtown marina among debris a few hours after the eye of Hurricane Nate came ashore on October 8, 2017 in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Hurricane Nate made its second landfall along the north Mississippi Gulf Coast as a category 1 hurricane Sunday before weakening to a tropical storm.   
Tropical Storm Nate play

Tropical Storm Nate

(National Hurricane Center)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Nate was downgraded to a tropical depression after twice making US landfall.
  • Nate strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane on Friday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.
  • The storm has killed at least 22 people in Central America.
  • All coastal watches and warnings have been discontinued.

Nate was downgraded Sunday afternoon to a tropical depression with maximum sustained speeds of 35 mph, less than two days after becoming a Category 1 hurricane. The storm was expected to soak the deep south with heavy rainfall as it moves inland across the Tennesse Valley and Central Applachian Mountains, according to the National Hurricane Center's 10 a.m. CDT update.

All coastal watches and warnings have been discontinued, but Nate was expected to turn toward the northeast in the next couple of days, the National Hurricane Center said, and could gain speed in the interim.

null play

null

(National Hurricane Center)

Nate has already been blamed for at least 22 deaths across Nicaragua and Costa Rica, The Associated Press reported, and it's causing dangerous flooding and landslides.

The storm has been getting stronger and becoming more well-organized on satellite images.

The NHC's latest forecast suggests Nate will skim the coast of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula Friday night, then make landfall somewhere near New Orleans late Saturday night or Sunday. Hurricane and storm surge warnings have been issued for the US Gulf Coast.

Top 3

1 Tech Nate is downgraded to a tropical depression after making US...bullet
2 Tech 54 of the most hilariously bad Amazon movie reviews (AMZN)bullet
3 Tech Facebook's chief security officer hits back at people...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

North Brother Island is hidden in one of the busiest cities in the world.
Tech New York City owns a creepy island that almost no one is allowed to visit — here's what it's like
null
Tech A "Shark Tank"-style pitch competition is helping prisoners launch their dream companies — take a look
null
Tech 16 reasons why now is the perfect time to buy a PlayStation 4
Gousto CEO Timo Boldt.
Tech Meal delivery kit startup Gousto has developed an Alexa app as it looks to compete with HelloFresh