Tech :  Nate becomes a Category 1 hurricane as it heads for the Gulf Coast

Nate strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane on Friday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm has killed at least 22 people in Central America.

Hurricane warnings are in effect in New Orleans and across parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. A mandatory curfew is in effect for New Orleans on Saturday night.

The storms just keep coming.

Hurricane Nate became a Category 1 storm while moving into the southern Gulf of Mexico on Friday night, according to the National Hurricane Center's update at 10:30 p.m. CDT.

Nate has already been blamed for at least 22 deaths across Nicaragua and Costa Rica, The Associated Press reported, and it's causing dangerous flooding and landslides.

The storm has been getting stronger and becoming more well-organized on satellite images.

The NHC's latest forecast suggests Nate will skim the coast of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula Friday night, then make landfall somewhere near New Orleans late Saturday night or Sunday. Hurricane and storm surge warnings have been issued for the US Gulf Coast.