Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Nate becomes a Category 1 hurricane as it heads for the Gulf Coast

Tech Nate becomes a Category 1 hurricane as it heads for the Gulf Coast

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Hurricane Nate killed at least 22 people across Central America. It became a Category 1 storm late Friday night.

Image
  • Tropical Storm Nate
    Tropical Storm Nate   
  • tropical storm nate
    tropical storm nate   
  • tropical storm nate 11p
    tropical storm nate 11p   
  • null   
  • Nate will most likely make landfall as a hurricane somewhere near New Orleans on Sunday.   
  • null
    null   
  • Debris caused by a landslide sits in a pile in the aftermath Tropical Storm Nate, on the outskirts of San Jose, Costa Rica, Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.
    Debris caused by a landslide sits in a pile in the aftermath Tropical Storm Nate, on the outskirts of San Jose, Costa Rica, Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.   
Tropical Storm Nate play

Tropical Storm Nate

(National Hurricane Center)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Nate strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane on Friday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.
  • The storm has killed at least 22 people in Central America.
  • Hurricane warnings are in effect in New Orleans and across parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. A mandatory curfew is in effect for New Orleans on Saturday night.

The storms just keep coming.

Hurricane Nate became a Category 1 storm while moving into the southern Gulf of Mexico on Friday night, according to the National Hurricane Center's update at 10:30 p.m. CDT.

Nate has already been blamed for at least 22 deaths across Nicaragua and Costa Rica, The Associated Press reported, and it's causing dangerous flooding and landslides.

The storm has been getting stronger and becoming more well-organized on satellite images.

The NHC's latest forecast suggests Nate will skim the coast of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula Friday night, then make landfall somewhere near New Orleans late Saturday night or Sunday. Hurricane and storm surge warnings have been issued for the US Gulf Coast.

Top 3

1 Tech 5 websites you need to visit to know all that is happening in Lagos...bullet
2 Tech Nate becomes a Category 1 hurricane as it heads for the Gulf Coastbullet
3 Slide Safe A Nigerian tech startup is helping people to have safe sexbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Tech Scientists think they've finally solved the mystery of the 'alien megastructure' star
Snap Chairman Michael Lynton.
Tech Former Sony Entertainment CEO spent 2 weeks binging Netflix shows and says he finally understands why everyone is obsessed (SNAP, NFLX)
austin rogers
Tech A 'Jeopardy!' fan favorite explains how he's won over $300,000 in an 8-day streak without really knowing the answers
captain america
Tech Marvel is teaming up with one of the biggest arms manufacturers in the world and fans are upset about it