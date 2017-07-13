Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  NASA released the closest-ever images of Jupiter’s Great Red Spot

Tech NASA released the closest-ever images of Jupiter’s Great Red Spot

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

As NASA's Juno probe flew over Jupiter on July 10th, it snapped photographs of the planet's most iconic feature, the Great Red Spot. Following is a transcript of the video.

This is our closest look at Jupiter's iconic "Great Red Spot." These photographs were taken by NASA's Juno probe. It flew just 5,600 miles above the Great Red Spot — an enormous storm that's 1.3 times as wide as Earth. The storm is believed to have lasted for over 350 years.

How it persisted for that long is a mystery. But recent studies suggest the Great Red Spot is shrinking.

Scientists are studying the new photographs and data to better understand the large and long-lasting storm. Juno has been orbiting Jupiter for over a year. It's already sent back photos of Jupiter's rings and turbulent south pole. We can't wait to see what it sends back next!

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Top 3

1 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today (AAPL, GOOG, SNAP, DVMT, MSFT)bullet
2 Tech You can now buy legal marijuana in Nevadabullet
3 Tech The 11 best reasons to buy a Nintendo Switchbullet

Tech

"Real Time with Bill Maher"
Tech Bill Maher got an Emmy nomination despite 'N-word' controversy
null
Tech Photos: The birth and eventual death of the new Antarctic iceberg the size of Delaware
SoundCloud cofounder Eric Wahlforss.
Tech After cutting 40% of its staff, SoundCloud still reportedly has only enough money to last for 50 days
The International Space Station
Tech There’s a compelling reason scientists think we’ve never found aliens and it suggests humans are already in the process of going extinct