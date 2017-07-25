Tech :  Motorola just announced a superthin smartphone with a 'shatterproof' display

Motorola has made its latest high-end smartphone official, and its headline feature is a supposedly shatterproof display.
It's called the Moto Z2 Force Edition, and its headline feature is a purportedly shatterproof display.
Motorola has touted this kind of design with past devices like the Moto Z Force and Droid Turbo 2, and, generally speaking, it has done well to keep those phones more durable than usual. You should be able to drop the Z2 Force without having to worry about cracking the screen, though the rest of the device is still likely to scuff up.
The rest of the Moto Z2 Force falls in line with other flagship phones like Samsung Galaxy S8 and HTC U11, so it should be suitably fast. Here's a quick rundown of the specs:
The Moto Z2 Force looks much like other devices in the Moto Z line. That means it has a set of connectors on its back that allows the phone to connect to Motorola's various Moto Mod modular accessories. You can snap on a game controller or wireless-charging case, for instance, and have it work with minimal setup.
These Mods tend to work well but are iffy values, given that they're tied to one set of devices. If you ever want to leave Moto, you leave all the accessories you paid for as well.
Last year's Moto Z Force was available only on Verizon, but Motorola says it will sell versions of the Z2 Force for all of the major carriers in the US starting August 10. It won't come cheap, though — pricing varies by carrier, but the phone will cost about $750 either way. On Verizon, for instance, it's available outright for $756.
The wider availability could help Motorola get the Z2 Force in more hands, but the company will continue to face stiff competition from Samsung and the rest of an increasingly saturated smartphone market, which will most likely include new devices from Apple, Samsung, and Google in the coming months. Motorola said last month that it was "on track" to sell 3 million Moto Z devices within the line's first year on the market.
Still, if you're the clumsy type, you might find the Moto Z2 Force appealing. We'll have a full review soon.