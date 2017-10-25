Tech :  Most Netflix subscribers don't even bother with Hulu or HBO Now

In the online streaming video business, there's Netflix — and everybody else. That's true not only when it comes to the number of subscribers, where Netflix leads by far, but also in terms of the devotion of those customers.

The vast majority of Netflix customers don't subscribe to any other streaming video service, as we can see in this chart from Statista, which is based on data from research firm Second Measure. Netflix's customers are far more likely than customers of other streaming video services to only subscribe to its service. Indeed, DirecTV Now, Netflix's nearest competitor in terms of subscriber exclusivity, has half the rate of customers who only subscribe to its service.

One way Netflix has been able to encourage its customers' devotion is by maintaining a diverse library of movies and television shows, including a growing collection of original videos. The company's service is already home to cult shows including "Stranger Things," "Orange is the New Black," and "House of Cards." And Netflix expects to keep bulking up its offerings, saying in its recent earnings call that it'll likely spend between $7 billion and $8 billion on content in 2018.