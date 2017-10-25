Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Most Netflix subscribers don't even bother with Hulu or HBO Now

Tech Most Netflix subscribers don't even bother with Hulu or HBO Now

  • Published: , Refreshed:

With "Stranger Things," "Orange Is The New Black," and other original shows on offer, most Netflix subscribers don't see any need for another streaming service.

null play

null

(Mike Nudelman/Business Insider)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In the online streaming video business, there's Netflix — and everybody else. That's true not only when it comes to the number of subscribers, where Netflix leads by far, but also in terms of the devotion of those customers.

The vast majority of Netflix customers don't subscribe to any other streaming video service, as we can see in this chart from Statista, which is based on data from research firm Second Measure. Netflix's customers are far more likely than customers of other streaming video services to only subscribe to its service. Indeed, DirecTV Now, Netflix's nearest competitor in terms of subscriber exclusivity, has half the rate of customers who only subscribe to its service.

One way Netflix has been able to encourage its customers' devotion is by maintaining a diverse library of movies and television shows, including a growing collection of original videos. The company's service is already home to cult shows including "Stranger Things," "Orange is the New Black," and "House of Cards." And Netflix expects to keep bulking up its offerings, saying in its recent earnings call that it'll likely spend between $7 billion and $8 billion on content in 2018.

Top 3

1 Tech Africa's pay-tv battle heats up as DSTV adopts free internet-based...bullet
2 Tech How the real threat to DStv and GOTV in Africa is Kwesé Tv not TSTVbullet
3 Tech The best movie of every year since 2000, according to criticsbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

"Thank You for Your Service" director Jason Hall.
Tech How the screenwriter of 'American Sniper' convinced Steven Spielberg he was ready to direct
null
Tech Tech billionaire Larry Ellison just bought a historic Lake Tahoe casino that once belonged to Frank Sinatra
A GM-Cruise Chevy Bolt.
Tech GM is already preparing to launch its fourth generation of self-driving cars (GM)
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.
Tech Twitter says it will make all its ads public, and share who is behind them (TWTR)