Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Millions of dollars' worth of Apollo moon-landing gear is up for auction on eBay

Tech Millions of dollars' worth of Apollo moon-landing gear is up for auction on eBay

  • Published:

A bag that astronauts stuffed full of the first lunar soil samples could be yours for $2 million — just in time for the Apollo 11 mission's 48th anniversary.

Apollo 11 astronauts planted a flag on the moon on July 20, 1969. play

Apollo 11 astronauts planted a flag on the moon on July 20, 1969.

(NASA)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In the market for a helium tank from an Apollo-era spacecraft? How about a bag to collect lunar soil samples? Or an authentic training checklist for launching to the moon?

Welcome to the spectacle that is Sotheby's first "Space Exploration" live auction, which is being hosted on eBay.

The event kicks off at 11 a.m. EDT on Thursday, July 20 — the 48th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. It features 173 lots of space artifacts and memorabilia, which are collectively worth between an estimated $2.9 million and $5.3 million.

Some sellers hope to fetch a premium on rare toys and signed photographs from the Space Race, while others are hawking near-priceless artifacts that could fetch millions of dollars.

One lot that may garner $4 million alone: a dusty bag that Apollo 11 astronauts dumped the first samples of lunar soil, grit, and rocks into in 1969. (The bag was "lost" for decades until the US Marshals Service confiscated it during a raid and later auctioned off — for $995.)

NASA and other groups admonish the sale of such one-of-a-kind spaceflight objects. "This artifact, we believe, belongs to the American people and should be on display for the public," NASA said in a statement shortly after a court granted the buyer ownership of the bag.

That said, here are some of the more notable items in Sotheby's and eBay's live auction and how much they might sell for.

Apollo 11 Contingency Lunar Sample Return Bag

Apollo 11 Contingency Lunar Sample Return Bag play

Apollo 11 Contingency Lunar Sample Return Bag

(Sotheby's)

Used by Neil Armstrong on Apollo 11 to bring back the very first pieces of the moon ever collected — traces of which remain in the bag. The only such relic available for private ownership.

Estimate: $2 million - $4 million



Gemini G1c spacesuit thermal coverlayer

Gemini G1c spacesuit thermal coverlayer play

Gemini G1c spacesuit thermal coverlayer

(Sotheby's)

Thermal coverlayer for the Gemini G1C spacesuit, made for Gus Grissom by the David Clark Company, circa 1962.

Estimate: $40,000 - $60,000



Apollo 13 flown flight plan, with drawings by astronauts (1 of 4)

Apollo 13 flown flight plan, with drawings by astronauts (1 of 4) play

Apollo 13 flown flight plan, with drawings by astronauts (1 of 4)

(Sotheby's)

A book that contains the entire Apollo 13 flight plan, including sketches and notations by astronauts Jim Lovell, Jack Swigert, and Fred Haise.

Estimate: $30,000 - $40,000



Apollo 13 flown flight plan, with drawings by astronauts (2 of 4)

Apollo 13 flown flight plan, with drawings by astronauts (2 of 4) play

Apollo 13 flown flight plan, with drawings by astronauts (2 of 4)

(Sotheby's)


Apollo 13 flown flight plan, with drawings by astronauts (3 of 4)

Apollo 13 flown flight plan, with drawings by astronauts (3 of 4) play

Apollo 13 flown flight plan, with drawings by astronauts (3 of 4)

(Sotheby's)


Apollo 13 flown flight plan, with drawings by astronauts (4 of 4)

Apollo 13 flown flight plan, with drawings by astronauts (4 of 4) play

Apollo 13 flown flight plan, with drawings by astronauts (4 of 4)

(Sotheby's)


Apollo command module reaction-control system propellant tank

Apollo command module reaction-control system propellant tank play

Apollo command module reaction-control system propellant tank

(Sotheby's)

A 39.5-inch-diameter empty, ellipsoidal-shaped tank crafted from two joined titanium alloy hemispheres. Manufactured by Sargent Industries for NASA, ca. 1970. Red identifying labels, as well as one paper label.

Estimate: $2,500 - $3,500



Apollo lion brothers crew mission emblems

Apollo lion brothers crew mission emblems play

Apollo lion brothers crew mission emblems

(Sotheby's)

Cloth crew mission emblems, 12 total with sizes from 3 ½ to 5 inches in diameter. Embroidered by Lion Brothers of Owens Mills, Maryland beginning in 1967.

Estimate: $1,200 - $1,800



Aldrin with the stars and stripes

Aldrin with the stars and stripes play

Aldrin with the stars and stripes

(Sotheby's)

Color photograph, 8 by 10 inches. Signed by Buzz Aldrin with his inscription of "LMP" added.

Estimate: $1,000 - $1,500



Russian Isayev rocket engine

Russian Isayev rocket engine play

Russian Isayev rocket engine

(Sotheby's)

Unfired V-751 liquid propellant sustainer powerplant, approximately 39-by-14-by-14 inches, constructed from various alloys. Numerous inspection marks, primarily in red. Mounted onto black metal stand, apparently unfired. Russia, circa 1957. Designed by the Design Bureau of Russian rocket engineer Alexei Isayev.

Estimate: $6,000 - $9,000



Vostok-1 spacecraft model

Vostok-1 spacecraft model play

Vostok-1 spacecraft model

(Sotheby's)

Large 1:8 scale manufacturer's project presentation model by NPO Energia.

Estimate: $10,000 - $12,000



Space shuttle orbiter computer processor

Space shuttle orbiter computer processor play

Space shuttle orbiter computer processor

(Sotheby's)

One of the earliest production models with serial number 04.

Estimate: $5,000 - $7,000



NASA Apollo 11 press release photograph collection (1 of 2)

NASA Apollo 11 press release photograph collection (1 of 2) play

NASA Apollo 11 press release photograph collection (1 of 2)

(Sotheby's)

Contains 10 photos, with four signed by Buzz Aldrin.

Estimate: $2,500 - $3,500



NASA Apollo 11 press release photograph collection (2 of 2)

NASA Apollo 11 press release photograph collection (2 of 2) play

NASA Apollo 11 press release photograph collection (2 of 2)

(Sotheby's)


Mascot of the Apollo 10 lunar module crew, signed

Mascot of the Apollo 10 lunar module crew, signed play

Mascot of the Apollo 10 lunar module crew, signed

(Sotheby's)

Snoopy Astronaut doll, produced in China by Determined Distributions of San Francisco for United Feature Syndicate, 1969. Plastic and fabric, 10 inches tall. With the original display box.

Estimate: $2,000 - $3,000



Records file on the first flight by USSR citizen cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin

Records file on the first flight by USSR citizen cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin play

Records file on the first flight by USSR citizen cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin

(Sotheby's)

Made on spaceship-Sputnik "Vostok," April 12, 1961. The official English-language governmental report of one of the greatest moments in human history — signed by Gagarin and others.

Estimate: $50,000 - $80,000



Kennedy Space Center Apollo Saturn launch viewing badges

Kennedy Space Center Apollo Saturn launch viewing badges play

Kennedy Space Center Apollo Saturn launch viewing badges

(Sotheby's)

Issued to flight support personnel, VIPs, guests, and the press corps.

Estimate: $1,200 - $1,800



Flown Apollo 11 flight plan sheet

Flown Apollo 11 flight plan sheet play

Flown Apollo 11 flight plan sheet

(Sotheby's)

One of the few sheets describing crew activities while on the moon. Originally from the collection of Apollo 11 Lunar Module pilot Buzz Aldrin.

Estimate: $20,000 - $30,000



Flown Apollo 9 altimeter cover

Flown Apollo 9 altimeter cover play

Flown Apollo 9 altimeter cover

(Sotheby's)

From the collection of Peter Fadis. Command module altimeter cover, aluminum, 2.5 inches in diameter, original velcro square to recto, assembly part number "SEB 33100063-302", serial number "1006."

Estimate: $3,000 - $5,000



Buzz Aldrin at Tranquility Base

Buzz Aldrin at Tranquility Base play

Buzz Aldrin at Tranquility Base

(Sotheby's)

The Apollo program’s most iconic image. Large color photograph taken by Neil Armstrong of Buzz Aldrin during their Apollo 11 moonwalk. Signed and inscribed by Buzz Aldrin.

Estimate: $3,000 - $5,000



Flown Apollo 11 command module skin fragment

Flown Apollo 11 command module skin fragment play

Flown Apollo 11 command module skin fragment

(Sotheby's)

Originally from the collection of Apollo 11 lunar module pilot Buzz Aldrin. An approximately 0.5-by-0.5-inch foil segment mounted on a 3-by-8 inch typed note signed by Buzz Aldrin. This foil material served as the thermal protection layer on the very outer surface of command module "Columbia". It was exposed to the vacuum of space for some 195 hours, including almost 60 hours in lunar orbit, and traveled over 500,000 miles.

Estimate: $1,500 - $2,000



Apollo 11 - Step-by-step plans for surface exploration

Apollo 11 - Step-by-step plans for surface exploration play

Apollo 11 - Step-by-step plans for surface exploration

(Sotheby's)

Includes the procedure to collect the first lunar soil sample.

Estimate: $6,000 - $8,000



Flown to the moon on Apollo 11: Command module pilot Michael Collins' crew-signed Apollo 11 emblem

Flown to the moon on Apollo 11: Command module pilot Michael Collins' crew-signed Apollo 11 emblem play

Flown to the moon on Apollo 11: Command module pilot Michael Collins' crew-signed Apollo 11 emblem

(Sotheby's)

From the collection of Apollo 11 command module pilot Michael Collins. One of the very flew flown Apollo 11 mission artifacts to be signed by Neil Armstrong.

Estimate: $40,000 - $60,000



Top 3

1 Tech 7 major US cities could be underwater within 80 years — here are...bullet
2 Tech How safe is Bitcoin – Cryptocurrency as hackers stole $7 million...bullet
3 Tech How to tell if you're going to break up, according to a...bullet

Tech

null
Tech After just 24 hours, players have very strong feelings about 'Destiny 2' already
null
Tech T-Mobile says Verizon and AT&T's unlimited data plans are killing their network speeds (TMUS)
null
Tech Eero’s new $400 WiFi system is one of the best ways to get fast WiFi throughout your home
null
Tech An exercise scientist reveals the exercise regime that will burn the most fat