Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Microsoft's struggling smartphone business has a silver lining (MSFT)

Tech Microsoft's struggling smartphone business has a silver lining (MSFT)

  • Published:

Microsoft's struggling Windows phone business gave the company some big tax breaks.

Satya Nadella play

Satya Nadella

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Notably, Microsoft reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.98 — a huge 38% margin over the $0.71 that Wall Street was expecting.

Microsoft tells us the reason for that big difference comes from an unexpected source: With Microsoft's smartphone business in the process of winding down, the company can claim tax write-offs that it couldn't before. Under those circumstances, Microsoft is taking a $1.8 billion tax gain that it hadn't before. That, in turn, accounts for a full $0.23 of its EPS as reported.

In the last quarter, Microsoft says its phone revenue was "immaterial," with a decline of $361 million from the same period in 2016. Last year, Microsoft laid off 1,850 people or more in its smartphone business as it looked to reconsider its place in the smartphone market.

Best estimates peg the market share of all of the various different Windows phone operating systems combined at under 1 percent, too, meaning there's not much chance for a turnaround. Still, rumors continue to swirl that Microsoft is working on a so-called "Surface Phone" that could lead to a resurgence.

Top 3

1 Tech 7 major US cities could be underwater within 80 years — here are...bullet
2 Tech How safe is Bitcoin – Cryptocurrency as hackers stole $7 million...bullet
3 Tech How to tell if you're going to break up, according to a...bullet

Tech

SatyaNadella2016
Tech Microsoft is super-close to the $20 billion cloud milestone it set for itself in 2015 (MSFT)
galaxy note 8 invitation
Tech Samsung will announce the Galaxy Note 8 on August 23
Johnson Controls' GLAS thermostat.
Tech You may soon use Microsoft's Cortana voice assistant to control your air conditioning (MSFT)
Johnny Depp.
Tech More of Johnny Depp's outrageous spending has come out, including a $7,000 couch from the Kardashians