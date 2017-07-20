Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Microsoft reports a big beat on earnings, stock edges up (MSFT)

Tech Microsoft reports a big beat on earnings, stock edges up (MSFT)

  • Published:

Microsoft is reporting earnings after the bell. Join us live.

microsoft ceo satya nadella play

microsoft ceo satya nadella

(Getty Images/Drew Angerer)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Microsoft’s cloud business drove 13% revenue growth in the fourth quarter of its 2017 fiscal year, while the company’s earnings topped Wall Street targets thanks in large part to a hefty tax writeoff from its mostly-shuttered phone business.

Shares of Microsoft were up over 1% at about $75 per share in after hours trading on Thursday.

Microsoft reported:

  • Earnings per share of $0.98 adjusted versus $0.71 expected
  • Revenue of $24.7 billion adjusted, versus $24.3 billion expected

Notably, a full $0.23 of EPS came from a tax writeoff related the gradual wind-down of its smartphone business. That helps explain the much higher earnings than Wall Street had originally forecasted.

Revenue from Microsoft's all-important cloud computing businesses were $7.43 billion, an 11% increase over the same period in 2016. With Wall Street looking for strong cloud growth, that's a positive sign. The Microsoft Azure cloud computing platform and Windows Server software are key parts of this cloud business, dubbed Intelligent Cloud by Microsoft.

Microsoft's Office productivity software, which is encompassed under the Productivty and Business Processes umbrella, also saw a big uptick of 21% to $8.4 billion over the same period. That includes traditional boxed Office software, as well as the Office 365 cloud productivity suite. There are now 27 million Office 365 subscribers.

Finally, the More Personal Computing segment, which includes Windows, Xbox, Surface, and Microsoft's struggling phone business, shrunk 2% to $8.8 billion. Microsoft attributes the dip to the continued drag from its smartphone business.

Also of note is that Surface revenue dropped 2% on its own from the year-ago period, which Microsoft attributes to the transition from the Surface Pro 4 to the newer, numberless Surface Pro, and the introduction of the new Surface Laptop.

This story is updating. Refresh your browser or click here for the latest updates.

Top 3

1 Tech 7 major US cities could be underwater within 80 years — here are...bullet
2 Tech How safe is Bitcoin – Cryptocurrency as hackers stole $7 million...bullet
3 Tech How to tell if you're going to break up, according to a...bullet

Tech

John McCain.
Tech I saw brain cancer like John McCain's erase someone I love — and it shows why healthcare coverage is so crucial
null
Sports O.J. Simpson was granted parole, and could be out of prison as early as October 1
We might be able to change the Earth's temperature by modifying the skies, but should we?
Tech A last-resort ‘planet-hacking’ plan could make Earth habitable for longer — but scientists warn it could have dramatic consequences
A ground transmitter beams entangled photons toward China's Micius satellite in space.
Tech China has pulled off a 'profound' feat of teleportation that may help it 'dominate the way the world works'