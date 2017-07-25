Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Microsoft is planning to end support for its graphics editing program 'Paint' after 32 years (MSFT)

Tech Microsoft is planning to end support for its graphics editing program 'Paint' after 32 years (MSFT)

  • Published:

The program joins 'Outlook Express' and the 'Reader' app/list among Microsoft's apps that will be "removed or deprecated" in Windows 10's Fall Creators Update.

Image
  • Microsoft's latest version of Paint on Windows 10.
    Microsoft's latest version of Paint on Windows 10.   
  • Microsoft's latest version of Paint on Windows 10.
    Microsoft's latest version of Paint on Windows 10.   
  • Microsoft's latest version of Paint on Windows 10.
    Microsoft's latest version of Paint on Windows 10.   
Microsoft's latest version of Paint on Windows 10. play

Microsoft's latest version of Paint on Windows 10.

(Edoardo Maggio/Business Insider)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Microsoft is planning to end support for Paint when Windows 10's Fall Creators Update arrives later this year, The Guardian reports.

The program will not be supported nor receive new features anymore for the first time in 32 years, when it was first introduced in 1985's Windows 1.0.

However, Microsoft clarified that the app itself will be moved to the Microsoft Store, where users will be able to download it for free.

Microsoft will also retain Paint 3D, which it introduced with the Windows 10 Creators Update back in April, but the program doesn't share much with the three-decade-plus old Paint everyone knows and loves (or hates).

Paint 3D is designed to work with three-dimensional image making tools, and also allows for some basic 2D editing, but it doesn't look nor behave like the original one.

Paint will join Outlook Express, the Reader app, and Reader list in Windows 10's list of features that will be "removed or deprecated" when the Fall Creators Update comes.

Top 3

1 Tech 10 iconic products that brands brought back from the deadbullet
2 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today (AMZN, AAPL)bullet
3 Tech Amazon is building another multibillion-dollar business that...bullet

Tech

Tech 5 Kenyan teenagers have developed an app that could change the fight against female genital mutilation
null
Tech Why Tour de France winner Chris Froome has a perfect body for cycling
Sundar Pichai
Tech Google’s payments to partners are the highest in 8 years and Wall Street is not happy (GOOG, GOOGL)
Disappointed by the Pokémon Go event? Verizon says it's not to blame.
Tech Verizon points the finger at Niantic for problems that led to Pokémon Go fiasco (VZ)