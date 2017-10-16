Tech :  Microsoft built tree houses in the woods for its employees — here's a look inside

Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Microsoft's Pacific Northwest HQ in Redmond, Washington is surrounded by 500 acres of woods. The perfect spot for giant tree houses.

Microsoft's Redmond headquarters recently unveiled its latest perk: tree houses. The campus is surrounded by 500 acres of woods, so Microsoft added some beautiful massive tree houses for employees to work at. Following is the text of the video.

Microsoft has created tree house offices for their employees. Microsoft's Pacific Northwest HQ is in Redmond, Washington surrounded by 500 acres of woods. The perfect spot for giant treehouses. To create its new meeting space it recruited Pete Nelson of "Treehouse Masters." Treehouse #1 has a skylight and a "gingerbread-house feel." The highest structure is called the Crow's Nest. The third lounge space will open later in 2017. There's Wi-Fi and electricity. It has an outdoor gas fireplace to keep warm since there's no central air. Why is Microsoft doing this? To get its employees outdoors. It's part of Microsoft's new outdoor districts around campus. Science says creativity, focus, and happiness improve in nature. So namaste, Microsoft employees.

