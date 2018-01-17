Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Michael Wolff's 'Fire and Fury' book about the Trump White House is reportedly being shopped around as a TV series

Tech Michael Wolff's 'Fire and Fury' book about the Trump White House is reportedly being shopped around as a TV series

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Michael Wolff's best-selling book is going to become a TV series, and reportedly landed the author a seven-figure deal.

donald trump play

donald trump

(Getty Images/Pool)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Michael Wolff's book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" is being adapted into a TV series.
  • The deal for the rights to the book was reportedly in the seven-figures.


Michael Wolff's best-selling exposé of Donald Trump's White House, "Fire and Fury" will be adapted into a television series.

Endeavor Content has purchased the film and TV rights to the book in a deal that is in the seven-figures, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Endeavor Content — which is the financing and sales arm of William Morris Endeavor and IMG — has begun shopping the book to networks, according to the trade.

Wolff will be an executive producer on the series.

"Fire and Fury" looks inside the first year of the Trump administration and quickly became a sensation when juicy excerpts of it began coming out, topped by the on-the-record attacks made by Trump's former adviser Steve Bannon. Interest for the book reached a point where the book's publisher moved up the release date from January 9 to January 5 to capitalize on the growing demand.

The book debuted on the New York Times bestseller list.

Top 3

1 Tech Apple just put the finishing touches on its new $5 billion...bullet
2 Real Doll This male sex robot is about to take your girlfriend(s) from youbullet
3 Tech Video shows the Philippines' most active volcano as it erupted...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Tech A malicious link being sent around will freeze your iPhone — even if you don't click on it
null
Tech 'American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace' transcends the murder show genre by diving deep into the lives of the victims, and 90s gay culture
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff
Tech New technologies could kill one-third of US jobs so CEOs, not politicians, need to take responsibility, says billionaire Marc Benioff (CRM)
null
Tech Social publisher NowThis has brought back its website after a 3-year hiatus following Facebook's massive New Feed changes