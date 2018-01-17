Tech :  Michael Wolff's 'Fire and Fury' book about the Trump White House is reportedly being shopped around as a TV series

news

Michael Wolff's book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" is being adapted into a TV series.

The deal for the rights to the book was reportedly in the seven-figures.



Michael Wolff's best-selling exposé of Donald Trump's White House, "Fire and Fury" will be adapted into a television series.

Endeavor Content has purchased the film and TV rights to the book in a deal that is in the seven-figures, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Endeavor Content — which is the financing and sales arm of William Morris Endeavor and IMG — has begun shopping the book to networks, according to the trade.

Wolff will be an executive producer on the series.

"Fire and Fury" looks inside the first year of the Trump administration and quickly became a sensation when juicy excerpts of it began coming out, topped by the on-the-record attacks made by Trump's former adviser Steve Bannon. Interest for the book reached a point where the book's publisher moved up the release date from January 9 to January 5 to capitalize on the growing demand.

The book debuted on the New York Times bestseller list.