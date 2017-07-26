Tech :  Meg Whitman is stepping down from HP's board

Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO Meg Whitman is stepping down from HP's board, the company announced on Wednesday.

Whitman's seat on the board of directors will be replaced by Levi Strauss & Co. President and CEO Chip Bergh.

Whitman will remain the CEO of HPE, which split off from HP Inc. in 2015.

“HP has now been a standalone company for almost two years and I’m proud to have helped get the company off to a great start,” Whitman said in a company release. “The HP board is among the most diverse in our industry, and the company has established a proven track record of successfully delivering on its commitments. I’m very confident in Dion’s continued vision and leadership as well as Chip’s ability to help guide the organization.”

