Tech :  Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook screwed up last year, and now I'm making it my personal challenge to fix it (FB)

Zuckerberg's 2018 personal challenge is to fix issues like abuse and hacking on Facebook.
Mark Zuckerberg's personal challenge for 2018 is to fix issues like abuse, hacking from other countries, and other nefarious practices on Facebook.
In a post on his Facebook page Thursday, Zuckerberg wrote that "we currently make too many errors enforcing our policies and preventing misuse of our tools."
Other important highlights from the post:
Why this is important: Facebook had a rough 2017 between issues surrounding fake news, Russia's attempts to influence the 2016 election through social media, and a general mistrust of its power and influence. Instead of taking on a personal challenge like learning Mandarin or only eating meat he's killed himself, Zuckerberg seems to want to make 2018 about fixing the fundamental flaws in the company he created over a decade ago.
You can read Zuckerberg's full post below: