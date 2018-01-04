Tech :  Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook screwed up last year, and now I'm making it my personal challenge to fix it (FB)

news

Mark Zuckerberg's annual personal challenge for 2018 is to fix systemic issues with Facebook like abuse and hacking.

In a Facebook post, Zuckerberg acknowledged the company's blunders over the last year or so, writing that "we currently make too many errors enforcing our policies and preventing misuse of our tools."

Zuckerberg's statement was light on details about how he plans to fix Facebook's problems.



Other important highlights from the post:

"The world feels anxious and divided, and Facebook has a lot of work to do — whether it's protecting our community from abuse and hate, defending against interference by nation states, or making sure that time spent on Facebook is time well spent."

"My personal challenge for 2018 is to focus on fixing these important issues. We won't prevent all mistakes or abuse..."

"With the rise of a small number of big tech companies — and governments using technology to watch their citizens — many people now believe technology only centralizes power rather than decentralizes it."

Why this is important: Facebook had a rough 2017 between issues surrounding fake news, Russia's attempts to influence the 2016 election through social media, and a general mistrust of its power and influence. Instead of taking on a personal challenge like learning Mandarin or only eating meat he's killed himself, Zuckerberg seems to want to make 2018 about fixing the fundamental flaws in the company he created over a decade ago.

