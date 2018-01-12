Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Mark Wahlberg reportedly refused to work on the 'All the Money in the World' reshoots unless he got paid more than $1 million dollars

Tech Mark Wahlberg reportedly refused to work on the 'All the Money in the World' reshoots unless he got paid more than $1 million dollars

  • Published: , Refreshed:

USA Today says that Wahlberg refused to reshoot his scenes in "All the Money in the World" with Christopher Plummer unless he got paid over a million dollars.

all the money in the world sony play

all the money in the world sony

(Sony)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • According to a USA Today report, Mark Wahlberg refused to reshoot his scenes in "All the Money in the World" unless he got paid over a million dollars for the work.
  • Actor Christopher Plummer was hired to replace Kevin Spacey after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced a month before the film's release.
  • Wahlberg was paid $1.5 million dollars for the reshoots, while his costar Michelle Williams was paid less than $1,000 due to her contract.

Mark Wahlberg reportedly refused to reshoot his scenes in "All the Money in the World" unless he got paid over a million dollars for the work.

Back in November, it was announced that Ridley Scott's film would be reshot with Christopher Plummer in Kevin Spacey's role following the sexual misconduct allegations against Spacey. Production on the film was already completed at the time.

Spacey had originally been cast as billionaire J. Paul Getty in the kidnapping drama. All scenes featuring the disgraced actor were reshot over 10 days, costing Imperative $10 million, according to USA Today. The film still made its December 22 release.

This week, USA Today reported that Wahlberg, a two-time Oscar nominee, made $1.5 million, and the film's female star and four-time Oscar nominee Michelle Williams made less than $1,000. According to TheWrap, the pay gap was because Williams' contract accounted for reshoots, while Wahlberg's did not.

But the plot thickens.

According to a new USA Today report, Wahlberg refused to approve Plummer's replacement of Spacey, and the inevitable reshoots, unless he was paid over a million dollars.

"What he said was, 'I will not approve Christopher Plummer unless you pay me.' And that's how he (expletive) them," a "Hollywood insider" told USA Today.

Another source told USA Today that Wahlberg's lawyer vetoed Plummer in a letter to financiers until his demand for additional payment was met.

Given the sensitive reasoning behind Scott's decision to reshoot the movie with Plummer, Williams previously said, "I said I'd be wherever they needed me, whenever they needed me. And they could have my salary, they could have my holiday, whatever they wanted. Because I appreciated so much that they were making this massive effort."

Reps for Wahlberg did not immediately respond to USA Today's request for comment, or Business Insider's request for further comment.

Top 3

1 Tech We just saw the 'computer of the future,' and it's one of the best...bullet
2 Tech A Chinese company you've never heard of beat Samsung to the punch...bullet
3 Tech These photos show how Southern California has been devastated...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Leonardo DiCaprio Mike Windle Getty final
Tech Leonardo DiCaprio will reportedly star in Quentin Tarantino's next movie, which revolves around the Charles Manson murders
chart of the day
Tech Streaming services are killing off the DVD and Blu-ray industry
letterman
Tech Even with Barack Obama as a first guest, David Letterman is getting lukewarm reviews for his 'halfhearted' new Netflix talk show
Pete Holmes and Jamie Lee in Chicago for the premiere of the second season of "Crashing," January 11, 2018. The new season begins Sunday, January 14, on HBO.
Tech The secret to telling a joke and getting on HBO, according to 'Crashing' stars Pete Holmes and Jamie Lee