Tech :  Louis Vuitton just launched the most expensive Android smartwatches in the world, which start at $2,450

Louis Vuitton is getting into the smartwatch game.
The French fashion house launched its first wearable on Tuesday, the Tambour Horizon. The watch runs Android Wear 2.0, Google's smartwatch operating system, and retails for — prepare yourself — $2,450 and up.
This is Louis Vuitton's first wearable, but it's not the first luxury smartwatch. Apple used to sell versions of the Apple Watch that cost anywhere between $10,000 and $19,000. Apple and French designer Hermès built a version that costs $1,399. The Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45 (which also runs Android Wear) costs $1,700.
Nevertheless, at over $2,450, Louis Vuitton's Tambour Horizon is still one of the priciest smartwatches you'll find on the market, and easily the most expensive Android smartwatch available. Here's what it's like:
The stainless steel version of the Tambour Horizon costs $2,450. (Louis Vuitton)
The brushed stainless steel version — called graphite — also costs $2,450. (Louis Vuitton)
The black version, however — which has a stainless steel polished case and a black finish — costs $2,900. (Louis Vuitton)
The watch runs Android Wear 2.0 and is compatible with both iPhone and Android devices. (Louis Vuitton)
Louis Vuitton will sell 60 different straps, so you'll be able to customize the watch. (Louis Vuitton)
There's even a pink band. (Louis Vuitton)
Louis Vuitton says the battery will last up to 22 hours with normal usage. While it is waterproof up to 30 meters, the watch does not have a heart rate monitor. (Mikael Jannson/Louis Vuitton)
The watch is geared toward global travelers. You'll be able to add your upcoming flights, there's a "City Guide" application, and the watch includes a 24-hour clock that shows weather and temperatures for different time zones. (Louis Vuitton)
The watches are now available, but if you want to buy one, you'll have to call Louis Vuitton. (Mikael Jannson/Louis Vuitton)
You can learn more about the Tambour Horizon on Louis Vuitton's website.