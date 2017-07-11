Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Louis Vuitton just launched the most expensive Android smartwatches in the world, which start at $2,450

Tech Louis Vuitton just launched the most expensive Android smartwatches in the world, which start at $2,450

  • Published:

French fashion house Louis Vuitton is getting into the smartwatch game.

Louis Vuitton's nearly $3,000 smartwatch is aimed at world travelers. play

Louis Vuitton's nearly $3,000 smartwatch is aimed at world travelers.

(Louis Vuitton)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Louis Vuitton is getting into the smartwatch game.

The French fashion house launched its first wearable on Tuesday, the Tambour Horizon. The watch runs Android Wear 2.0, Google's smartwatch operating system, and retails for — prepare yourself — $2,450 and up.

This is Louis Vuitton's first wearable, but it's not the first luxury smartwatch. Apple used to sell versions of the Apple Watch that cost anywhere between $10,000 and $19,000. Apple and French designer Hermès built a version that costs $1,399. The Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45 (which also runs Android Wear) costs $1,700.

Nevertheless, at over $2,450, Louis Vuitton's Tambour Horizon is still one of the priciest smartwatches you'll find on the market, and easily the most expensive Android smartwatch available. Here's what it's like:

The stainless steel version of the Tambour Horizon costs $2,450.

The stainless steel version of the Tambour Horizon costs $2,450. play

The stainless steel version of the Tambour Horizon costs $2,450.

(Louis Vuitton)

Source: The New York Times



The brushed stainless steel version — called graphite — also costs $2,450.

The brushed stainless steel version — called graphite — also costs $2,450. play

The brushed stainless steel version — called graphite — also costs $2,450.

(Louis Vuitton)

Source: The New York Times



The black version, however — which has a stainless steel polished case and a black finish — costs $2,900.

The black version, however — which has a stainless steel polished case and a black finish — costs $2,900. play

The black version, however — which has a stainless steel polished case and a black finish — costs $2,900.

(Louis Vuitton)

Source: The New York Times



The watch runs Android Wear 2.0 and is compatible with both iPhone and Android devices.

The watch runs Android Wear 2.0 and is compatible with both iPhone and Android devices. play

The watch runs Android Wear 2.0 and is compatible with both iPhone and Android devices.

(Louis Vuitton)

Source: Louis Vuitton



Louis Vuitton will sell 60 different straps, so you'll be able to customize the watch.

Louis Vuitton will sell 60 different straps, so you'll be able to customize the watch. play

Louis Vuitton will sell 60 different straps, so you'll be able to customize the watch.

(Louis Vuitton)

Source: GQ



There's even a pink band.

There's even a pink band. play

There's even a pink band.

(Louis Vuitton)


Louis Vuitton says the battery will last up to 22 hours with normal usage. While it is waterproof up to 30 meters, the watch does not have a heart rate monitor.

Louis Vuitton says the battery will last up to 22 hours with normal usage. While it is waterproof up to 30 meters, the watch does not have a heart rate monitor. play

Louis Vuitton says the battery will last up to 22 hours with normal usage. While it is waterproof up to 30 meters, the watch does not have a heart rate monitor.

(Mikael Jannson/Louis Vuitton)

Source: Louis Vuitton, The New York Times



The watch is geared toward global travelers. You'll be able to add your upcoming flights, there's a "City Guide" application, and the watch includes a 24-hour clock that shows weather and temperatures for different time zones.

The watch is geared toward global travelers. You'll be able to add your upcoming flights, there's a "City Guide" application, and the watch includes a 24-hour clock that shows weather and temperatures for different time zones. play

The watch is geared toward global travelers. You'll be able to add your upcoming flights, there's a "City Guide" application, and the watch includes a 24-hour clock that shows weather and temperatures for different time zones.

(Louis Vuitton)

Source: Louis Vuitton



The watches are now available, but if you want to buy one, you'll have to call Louis Vuitton.

The watches are now available, but if you want to buy one, you'll have to call Louis Vuitton. play

The watches are now available, but if you want to buy one, you'll have to call Louis Vuitton.

(Mikael Jannson/Louis Vuitton)

You can learn more about the Tambour Horizon on Louis Vuitton's website.



Top 3

1 Tech 7 startups that were massively funded that died in 2017bullet
2 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today (GOOG, MSFT, AAPL)bullet
3 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know todaybullet

Tech

"Fuller House."
Tech The top 10 shows on Netflix moms 'sneak-binge' throughout the day
amazon jeff bezos
Tech Amazon Prime will soon be more popular than cable TV, as Amazon spends $4.5 billion on TV shows and movies
Wonder Woman
Tech Wonder Woman will fight the Russians in the sequel — and Chris Pine could return
Sleep is even more important than we thought.
Tech Not getting enough sleep could increase your risk of dementia